Can Texas Women Slow Down Kansas State's Ayoka Lee?

The Longhorns prepare to host the NCAA's new single-game scoring leader in a game that pits two Top 25 teams

The Texas Longhorns have a Top 10 national ranking, a three-game winning streak and are preparing to host the nation’s single-game scoring sensation when they host Kansas State on Wednesday.

Ayoka Lee is racking up player of the week honors from the Big 12 to ESPN after her earth-shattering 61-point performance against Oklahoma, which broke the NCAA record for most points in a game. Now, the Longhorns (14-3, 4-2) must figure out a way to slow down the 6-foot-6 center who averages 25 points and 10 rebounds per game.

The Longhorns and Wildcats tip off at 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.

But the game is actually BIGGER than that matchup. A week ago the No. 9 Longhorns were two games out of first place in the Big 12. Now, after a week in which Iowa State lost two games — including one to Texas — and Oklahoma fell to Kansas State, the Big 12 lead is now equalized. Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas all have two losses, with Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma all at 5-2.

Texas enters the game on a roll and now faces its second ranked opponent in three games. The Iowa State victory came against a Cyclones team that was down two of its leading scorers, Ashley and Aubrey Joens. The Longhorns aren’t likely to have that luxury against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are more than just Lee, a four-time Big 12 Player of the Week. Kansas State’s lineup is incredibly young, but talented, with three freshmen — Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn — having combined to win six Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors. Jaelyn Glenn is the current holder of that award.

Sundell has won the award three times — just like Texas freshman Rori Harmon. Sundell averages 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, six assists and one steal. She has also emerged as Kansas State’s most consistent 3-point shooter. Brylee Glenn averages 7.8 points, while Jaelyn Glenn averages 7.3 points.

Harmon averages 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and two steals for Texas and, like Sundell, has a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Their head-to-head matchup is worth watching.

Aliyah Matharu leads Texas with 15.2 points, while Joanne Allen-Taylor averages 11.4 points and Audrey Warren averages eight points. But it’s the interior players that will be a focus on Wednesday, as they collectively draw the unenviable assignment of defending Lee.

From that group, DeYona Gaston averages 10 points and 4.8 rebounds, while Lauren Ebo averages 7.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. Aaliyah Moore will likely be a part of that rotation, too, and she averages six points and five rebounds per game.

Matthew Postins

