One Longhorn Hoops Team Falls From Top 25

Texas Women Rise To Top 10, While Texas Men Fall Out of Top 25
The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, while the women moved up into the Top 10.
The Longhorn men (14-5, 4-3 in Big 12) were No. 23 last week but received just 61 votes this week to fall out of the poll. The Longhorn women (12-3, 2-2 in Big 12) moved up six spots to No. 9.
The Texas men split last week. The Longhorns hosted Kansas State and lost, 66-65, and followed that with a home win against Oklahoma State, 56-51. Texas begins this week with a trip to TCU on Tuesday, followed by hosting Tennessee on Saturday for the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
The Texas women won both games last week, beating Iowa State, 66-48, and TCU, 68-47. Texas returns home to host Kansas State on Saturday, followed by a trip to Oklahoma on Saturday. The Longhorns are now in a five-way tie at the top of the Big 12 with Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma.
AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Auburn, No. 2. Gonzaga, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Baylor, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Purdue, No. 7 (tie) UCLA, No. 7 (tie) Houston, No. 9 Duke, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 12 Kentucky, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Villanova, No. 15 USC, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Providence, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 19 LSU, No. 20 UConn, No. 21 Xavier, No. 22 Marquette, No. 23 Iowa State, No. 24 Illinois and No. 25 Davidson.
AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 5 Louisville, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 UConn, No. 11 Baylor, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 Iowa State, No. 14 Georgia Tech, No. 15 Georgia, No. 16 BYU, No 17 Maryland, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 19 Oregon, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 Duke, No. 22 Ohio State, No. 23 Iowa, No. 24 Kansas State and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast.
