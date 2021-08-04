Talented LB Prospect Eoghan Kerry Makes College Decision

Sports Illustrated home
Longhorns Land Commitment From Talented LB Prospect Eoghan Kerry

The Texas Longhorns landed their 16th commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday morning
Author:

The Texas Longhorns continued their recruiting momentum on Wednesday morning, when talented Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) linebacker Ehogan Kerry committed to the program. 

Kerry comes from the same high school as Steve Sarkisian's son, Brady, who is also a linebacker for the Monarchs.

Kerry made his announcement via his personal Twitter account. 

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state of California, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Kerry was only able to play in three games during his junior campaign. 

Kerry selected the Longhorns over an impressive group of offers including North Dakota State, Colorado, Arizona and UCLA

Wow… The past year and a half has been absolutely crazy. Not only did I decide I want to play college football and receive my first scholarship, but COVID-19 took the world by storm, and Life everywhere was put on pause," Kerry said in his announcement. "There was no more school no more practice no recruiting visits and a lot of uncertainty. I remember doubting that we would play a season and wondering if I would earn more than the one offer I had, which I was extremely grateful for; however, through all of this uncertainty and turmoil, my support system help me to keep pushing myself and arrive at a position I never thought I’d be in. I’m extremely grateful to my mom for pushing me when I didn’t want to push myself. To coach Richard Starrett, Bibi Carrasco, and all of my teammates and coaches at Centennial high school for helping me take the first steps of my football journey and helping me fall in love with the game. To Dejon Jernagin For seeing a kid who just wanted to be great and working with him. To my dad, uncles, aunts, siblings, cousins, and friends for seeing something in me and allowing me to be part of something amazing, allowing me to be a Monarch. To all the college coaches who took the time to evaluate my film and recruit me. And above all to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for without him, I’d be nothing."

"With that being said, growing up I was a huge fan of college football. As a group, I fell away from it, and eventually played my first nap of organized football almost 3 years ago during my freshman year. Since then, so much has changed and grown, and my family and I are beyond excited to announce that I’ll be committing to the University of Texas at Austin. Hook 'Em Horns"

Kerry is now the 16th commitment of the Longhorns 2022 class and joins Arlington Martin's Trevell Johnson as the second linebacker of the group.

