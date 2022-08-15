Longhorns Legend Steve Worster Passes Away at 73

The Texas Longhorns lost one of the most revered members of its athletics family on Sunday when legendary fullback Steve Worster passed away.

He was 73 years old.

One of the most dominant players at his position from 1968-1970, Worster was a focal point of Darrell Royal's game-changing and innovative wishbone offense, which changed the game of college football for years to come after its implementation.

"Steve was the toughest football player I have ever seen," said Longhorn teammate and College Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bob McKay. "He hit or was hit on every down and never backed down or slowed up."

Before his arrival on the 40 Acres, Worster was one of the most coveted high school athletes in the state of Texas, and helped lead Bridge City High School to the 1966 3A State Championship.

He was so highly pursued in fact, that he headlined the Longhorns' 1967 signing class, which later became known as "The Worster Bunch".

"There's never been a more celebrated high school athlete that produced to the level of his high school hype," said former teammate Bill Zapalac.

And Worster would not disappoint, helping lead the Longhorns to the 1969 and 1970 National Championships and a 30-2-1 record that included a school-best 30-game win streak.

Sharing the backfield with three other ball carries, Worster still put up elite stats for the time, rushing for 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns on 457 carries in three seasons.

He was also named an All-Southwest Conference selection in three straight seasons, was a two-time All-American, and a member of the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor, as well as the Texas Sports, Texas High School Football and Cotton Bowl Halls of Fame.

