Longhorns Announce Partnership with Legendary Texas Bootmaker Lucchese

Legendary Texas footwear meets the Texas Longhorns.

University of Texas Athletics and Lucchese, a historic 140-year-old bootmaker and Western lifestyle fashion brand, announced a major partnership Tuesday that will make Lucchese the "Official Boot" of Longhorn Athletics.

The three-year partnership will have an expansion reach at home games at UT Austin while being a major presence of the fan's game-day experience.

Lucchese will also have exclusive promotional rights and head coach partnerships, per release.

Along with the Longhorns, Lucchese announced another "Texas-sized" partnership with the Texas A&M Aggies, as the brand now creates an unprecedented reach across two of the top collegiate sporting brands in the Lone Star State.

“Aligning with Texas Athletics and Texas A&M Athletics was a fitting move for our brand,” Lucchese President Doug Kindy said in a release. “These brands are deeply rooted in the Lone Star State’s history and are a big part of what makes Texas, Texas. At Lucchese, we share similar values with these programs. We instill the passion and knowledge of our strong heritage in our team members, which builds on the character and craftsmanship of our legendary handmade boots.”

Per release, Lucchese will "deploy game day activations inside DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium club areas. They will also receive a display on BEVO Blvd where they can host fan activities, giveaways and parade watch parties when the team enters the stadium down the boulevard."

When Texas Basketball begins the 2022-23 season at the new Moody Center, the Lucchese name will be on both basket goal arms during regular-season games for both the men's and women's teams.

Take a look at Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian rocking his new Lucchese-made boots.

