How to Watch: Longhorns Season Opener vs. Louisiana Monroe

After a long offseason and action-packed fall camp, the Texas Longhorns are finally set to kick off the regular season on Saturday night against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks.

For the Longhorns, all eyes will be on new quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will make his first collegiate start.

One of the most highly decorated recruits in program history, Ewers is the engine of an offense that should be one of the Big 12's best in 2022.

Luckily for Ewers, he will have a plethora of weapons available at his disposal at all the skill positions, including one of the nation's best running back rooms, with Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson.

At receiver, the Longhorns will also have a host of new pass catchers alongside the already established Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy, with new additions such as Tariq Milton and Savion Red set to make their debut, and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders set to make his first start.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Warhawks on Saturday night:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Monroe

Date/Time: Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Spread: Texas -33.5

Over Under: 64.5

Moneyline: Texas -20000 (-118), Lousiana Monroe +20000 (-110)

TV/Streaming: Longhorn Network

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

