Longhorns Make the Cut For Another Top 2022 In-State Prospect

The Longhorns 2022 recruiting momentum is moving full speed ahead, with another top in-state prospect listing the team in his top-10
The Texas Longhorns are still primarily focusing on their recruiting efforts on finishing the 2021 class on a strong note. 

However, that does not mean that Steve Sarkisian and his still-evolving staff are not hard at work on the next recruiting cycle, and establishing relationships with the rising seniors in that class. 

On Monday evening, the momentum on the 2022 class continued, when 2022 four-star defensive back Landon Hullaby listed the Longhorns in his list of top-10 schools. 

Hullaby made the announcement via his personal Twitter account. 

Texas was one of four Big 12 schools to make the Mansfield Timberview star's top-10, along with Oklahoma State, Baylor, and TCU, while Power-Five schools such as Notre Dame, Nebraska, Auburn, Oregon, Mississippi State, and California filled out the remaining spots.

Hullaby also stated in the tweet that his recruitment is 100-percent open. 

In recent interviews, the 6-foot 185-pound Hullaby has mentioned that he is a fan of SEC defense's, and schools like Mississippi State and Auburn have been of interest to him. Oregon has also been mentioned by the prospect. 

"I would say that Oregon and Auburn stand out for me. I talk to those coaches a lot," Hullaby told Dave Campbell's Texas Football. "I have taken virtual visits to both of them, and I like what I am seeing. I have good relationships with both coaching staffs."

Texas could have an advantage in one aspect, however, as Hullaby's brother Jaden just wrapped up his freshman season as a linebacker for the Longhorns. The older Hullaby played in the final two games of this season for Texas and will have all four years of eligibility remaining. 

News

