Longhorns Get Their Latest Bracketology Seeds

Texas Women Move Up, Men Hold Steady in Latest Bracketology
Texas’s victories over Iowa State and TCU last week allowed the Longhorns to make a one-seed bump in the latest Bracketology released by ESPN on Tuesday.
The Texas men, who are preparing for a spate of ranked teams starting this weekend against Tennessee, held steady.
The women (14-3, 4-2 in Big 12) moved up to No. 9 in the country on Monday and are preparing for a home game against Kansas State and Ayoka Lee. The junior center scored an NCAA-record 61 points on Sunday against Oklahoma.
If the NCAA Tournament started today, ESPN projects the Longhorns as a No. 4 seed and facing No. 13 seed SMU in the first round. Texas was a No. 5 seed in the last full 68-team projects on Friday.
The men (14-5, 4-3) will face TCU on Tuesday night, and both are among eight Big 12 teams projected in the field, the most of any conference. Texas is coming off a 56-51 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. But it was their one-point loss at home to Kansas State last Tuesday that ended Texas’ stint in the AP Top 25.
If the NCAA Tournament started today, ESPN projects the Longhorns as a No. 7 seed and facing No. 10 seed North Carolina in the first round.
The next 68-team fields will be revealed later this week.
ESPN Men’s Big 12 Bracketology
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 11 TCU vs. No. 6 USC
No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Colorado State
East Region (Philadelphia)
No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Southern Utah
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Seattle
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 North Carolina
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Colgate
No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Saint Mary’s
No. 11 West Virginia vs. No. 6 UConn
Future Big 12 members
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Jacksonville State
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 8 BYU vs. No. 9 Davidson
ESPN Women’s Big 12 Bracketology
Bridgeport Region
No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Dayton
Greensboro Region
No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 SMU
Wichita Region
No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 13 New Mexico
No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 UCF
Spokane Region
No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Toledo
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Western Kentucky
Future Big 12 members
Greensboro Region
No. 3 BYU vs. No. 14 Troy
Wichita Region
