Longhorns Get Their Latest Bracketology Seeds

The Longhorn women are preparing to face Kansas State and Ayoka Lee in an effort to hold onto their new seeding

Texas’s victories over Iowa State and TCU last week allowed the Longhorns to make a one-seed bump in the latest Bracketology released by ESPN on Tuesday.

The Texas men, who are preparing for a spate of ranked teams starting this weekend against Tennessee, held steady.

The women (14-3, 4-2 in Big 12) moved up to No. 9 in the country on Monday and are preparing for a home game against Kansas State and Ayoka Lee. The junior center scored an NCAA-record 61 points on Sunday against Oklahoma.

If the NCAA Tournament started today, ESPN projects the Longhorns as a No. 4 seed and facing No. 13 seed SMU in the first round. Texas was a No. 5 seed in the last full 68-team projects on Friday.

The men (14-5, 4-3) will face TCU on Tuesday night, and both are among eight Big 12 teams projected in the field, the most of any conference. Texas is coming off a 56-51 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. But it was their one-point loss at home to Kansas State last Tuesday that ended Texas’ stint in the AP Top 25.

If the NCAA Tournament started today, ESPN projects the Longhorns as a No. 7 seed and facing No. 10 seed North Carolina in the first round.

The next 68-team fields will be revealed later this week.

ESPN Men’s Big 12 Bracketology

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 11 TCU vs. No. 6 USC

No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Colorado State

East Region (Philadelphia)

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 15 Southern Utah

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Seattle

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 North Carolina

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Colgate

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Saint Mary’s

No. 11 West Virginia vs. No. 6 UConn

Future Big 12 members

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Jacksonville State

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 8 BYU vs. No. 9 Davidson

ESPN Women’s Big 12 Bracketology

Bridgeport Region

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Dayton

Greensboro Region

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 SMU

Wichita Region

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 13 New Mexico

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 UCF

Spokane Region

No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Toledo

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 Western Kentucky

Future Big 12 members

Greensboro Region

No. 3 BYU vs. No. 14 Troy

Wichita Region

