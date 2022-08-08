Timmy Allen Details What Longhorns Transfer Sir'Jabari Rice Means to Him

A year removed from being one of the most promising faces in an elite transfer class for the Texas Longhorns, Timmy Allen is now on the other end of the spectrum.

As one of five key returners from last season - a year in which he led the team in points (12.1), rebounds (6.4), and steals (1.2) - Allen is now spearheading a Longhorns team that added just two new transfers this time around, along with five new freshmen.

The transfer focus, and understandably so, goes directly toward coach Chris Beard's acquisition of Iowa State guard and 2021 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Tyrese Hunter, whose electric athleticism and scoring ability made him one of the most sought-after players this offseason.

And while Allen has fully embraced all his new teammates, the addition of New Mexico State guard Sir'Jabari Rice has meant a great deal to him for personal reasons.

Rice, who played with Allen's brother, Teddy, at New Mexico State last season, has seen firsthand Teddy's underrated talent that Timmy feels has often been overlooked.

Timmy was vocal and active on the sidelines during Texas' practice Wednesday, as he wasn't able to get reps in with his new teammate as he dealt with a minor injury.

"I was a little hurt today, I couldn't get out there but I'm doing everything I can," Allen told LonghornsCountry.com.

But as he looks toward the season, he told us about what Rice means to him since his arrival and the strong connection they've already built due to the sibling familiarity.

"We've definitely talked since we've been here," Allen said following practice. "That guy over there is something else. He's gonna be great for our team, but he's great for me because not a lot of people know who my brother is and they have a lot of false perceptions about him. So for (Rice) to like know that, we've been locked in since. But his impact on this team is gonna be great, but the person he is has a big impact on this team too."

Alongside Rice, Teddy erupted on the national stage at the NCAA tournament this past spring. The 12th-seeded Aggies upset No. 5 UConn 70-63 in the first round behind a monstrous performance from the older Allen brother. He had 37 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 4-7 from deep and a perfect 13-13 from the foul line.

No other Aggie reached double figures, as Allen had singlehandedly carried the program to its first tournament win since 2015. It was the fifth time all season he had reached the 30-point mark.

New Mexico State's run would end in the second round to a talented Arkansas Razorbacks team, as the Aggies came up just short in a 53-48 loss.

Allen posted 12 points in the loss but had already shown the whole world what he was capable of. He got his chance to play for the Denver Nuggets at the Vegas Summer League last month, scoring seven points in two appearances. He still awaits a potential spot on an NBA roster.

As talented of a team as the Longhorns were last season, an abundance of new faces could have been a reason for inconsistent play and low comfortability at times against elite competition.

But with the addition of Rice and a former Big 12 foe in Hunter, Allen and the Longhorns enter the 2022-23 season knowing what's expected of them as they have a group that continues to show its connections in more ways than one.

