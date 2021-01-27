NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Longhorns Olympic Dream: Texas Ex To USA Hoops Camp

A former Texas guard will be part of the 36-player pool from which the 2021 Women's Olympic Basketball team will be selected for the Tokyo Games.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Texas Longhorns women’s basketball player Ariel Atkins will participate in the USA Basketball Women’s National Team’s four-day mini-camp from Feb. 4-7 at the University of South Carolina.

Atkins will be one of 19 participants in the four-day camp, and part of a pool of 36 players that will considered for the team that will represent the US in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this year.

Atkins, who was drafted No. 7 overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics, has already put together a successful WNBA career, highlighted by a championship in 2019. She has also been named to the WNBA All-Rookie team in 2018 and has earned three WNBA All-Defensive Second Team selections.

READ MORE: Longhorns Football Roster Tracker

READ MORE: ‘Badass with Character’: Texas Fan McConaughey On Sark

For her three-year WNBA career, Atkins (5-foot-8) is averaging 11.8 points per game, along with 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She has also played professionally abroad with ENEA Gorzow and the Perth Lynx.

With Texas, Atkins was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection, a two-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection, and an All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection. At high school in Duncanville, Texas, she was a McDonald’s All American.

This will be the national team’s first in-person training camp since last February.

After last summer’s postponement, the 2020 Olympics, which will see 12 women’s basketball teams battling for gold, will be held July 23-Aug. 8, 2021. The USA women, which own a 66-3 all-time Olympic record, have captured the past six Olympic gold medals and currently are riding a 49-game winning streak that dates to the 1992 bronze medal game.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

mcc ut
News

'Badass With Character': Texas Fan McConaughey On Sark

“I’ve yet to meet him,'' McConaughey said of new Longhorns coach Sarkisian. "I’m going to give him a call here, because I want to explain about some things''

USATSI_13493004 (1)
News

Longhorns Olympic Dream: Texas Ex To USA Hoops Camp

A former Texas guard will be part of the 36-player pool from which the 2021 Women's Olympic Basketball team will be selected for the Tokyo Games.

USATSI_15485949
Men's Basketball

Shaka-Less Horns Fall To Sooners In Upset 80-79

Without Shaka Smart on the sidelines, the shorthanded Texas Longhorns fell to the Oklahoma Sooners 80-79 at the Frank Irwin Center on Tuesday night

USATSI_15385160
News

Longhorns Roster Tracker: Texas Lands Notre Dame Transfer Pass Rusher

The Texas Longhorns landed some pass-rushing help on Tuesday afternoon, adding a former Notre Dame defensive end via the transfer portal

5c7a9dfe-3f8c-44d2-9533-c441056e1733-nrw_ut_wvu_77
News

Longhorns Tracker: Ex OL Coach Heading to Conference USA?

Former Texas Longhorns offensive line coach Herb Hand has found a new home in Conference USA

GettyImages-129024790
News

Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte Named To CFP Selection Committee

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte was been named as one of five members of the College Football Playoff Committee on Tuesday

9898311
Football

Longhorns in Line For Another Top 2022 WR?

Are the Texas Longhorns in line for another top ranked 2022 wide receiver?

gettyimages-631360840-2048x2048
News

Sark Already Makes Texas 'No. 1' In This Key Area

Is Steve Sarkisian, a moment ago the offensive coordinator at Alabama and now the Head Longhorn, the No. 1 hire in all of college football?