After an injury-riddled tenure with the Texas Longhorns, punter Ryan Bujcevski entered his name into the NCAA Transfer portal as a grad transfer this spring.

And now, Bujcevski has found a new home, landing with the SMU Mustangs, per a report from On3's Billy Embody.

Bujcevski missed all of last season after a torn ACL ended his 2020 campaign, prompting kicker Cameron Dicker to take over as the team's full-time punter.

Bujcevski, a Sydney, Australia native, is a third-year punter who has played in 30 games. He has punted 134 punting times for 5,559 total yards (41.4 avg) and has a career-long punt of 60 yards during his collegiate career.

Thirty-four of his punts have been fair caught, 43 downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and 21 have traveled at least 50 yards.

Bujcevski punted 39 times in seven appearances last season and upped his yards-per-punt average to 43.3 from 41.7 as a sophomore and 40.3 as a true freshman in 2018.

Nine punts were fair caught, 15 were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and nine of those punts traveled at least 50 yards.

A three-time preseason Ray Guy Award Watch list member, Bujcevski will now leave the Longhorns with just one punter on the roster in freshman Isaac Pearson.

Like Bujcevski, Pearson is an Australian native and was formerly ranked as one of the top punters in the 2021 class. Pearson is also the third Pro Kick Australia punter to join the Texas Roster.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.