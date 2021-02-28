Longhorns Recruiting: Texas Gets 2022 Commit From Elite Safety

New Texas Staff Getting Results With Commitment From Elite 2022 Safety Bryan Allen

On Sunday, the University of Texas received a huge commitment from elite in-state safety Bryan Allen.

Allen, who was previously committed to LSU, reopened his commitment and chose the Longhorns over other top programs including Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

This will be the first big win for new Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon. Gideon, who had only one year of coaching experience at Ole Miss, was well-regarded by both players and recruits. Texas secondaries coach Terry Joseph also played a key role in securing Allen’s commitment.

After transferring to Aledo (Texas), Allen was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year in District 5-5A-Division II.

Allen also had a banner 2020 season. As a member of a state championship team, he was awarded the Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year award by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is building what is shaping up to be a top 2022 class. The class already includes elite talent such as Gardena (Calif.), Junipero Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy, Frisco Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart, and Klein Cain running back Jaydon Blue.

Some of the class’s other impressive commitments are Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield, Port Arthur Memorial cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau and Arlington Martin inside linebacker Trevell Johnson.

Sarkisian, along with his impressive coaching staff, is now firing on all cylinders with recruits and will look to carry the momentum into spring camp which is scheduled to start in late March.

