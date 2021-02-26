Longhorns Add Pair of Sought After Analysts to Sark’s Staff

NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
The Texas Longhorns Staff got even more formidable on Friday morning, when they added a pair of highly sought after analysts to the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
On Friday, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian added a pair of analysts to his coaching arsenal.

The new defensive analyst position will now be held by Cordae Hankton who previously coached at Michigan State.

Hankton, a former safety at Jackson State University, began his career as a police officer before entering the coaching world. With this hire, Sarkisian will aim to use Hankton’s high school connections in Louisiana to expand the ‘burnt orange’ presence with recruits in South Louisiana.

Sarkisian’s #Allgasnobreaks mentality manifested further when Sarkisian also hired Jajuan Dulaney to be the Longhorns’ next offensive analyst. 

Dulaney has extensive coaching experience. Most recently, in January 2019, he was the offensive graduate assistant at Houston following one season as an offensive quality control assistant at Texas Tech.

Sarkisian has been at full force as of late, both with finalizing his elite staff and recruiting on all cylinders. Most notably, Sarkisian received a commitment from Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra five-star 2022 quarterback Maalik Murphy.

On Thursday night, the success continued when Texas added Rueben Owens, the 2023 class’s top running back. Owens will join an already elite running back group including elite 2022 running back Jaydon Blue.

Owens’s father explained why his son and so many others are attracted to this Texas program:

“It was attractive to my son and Sark is there and the relationship he built with B. Harris and Stan Drayton the running backs coach, and to see where the program is going with Sark and how he used that offense with Alabama and bringing it to Texas with the All Gas, No Breaks, and trying to keep the Texas boys at home and bring this tradition back to Texas, the real Texas football.”

Now, with the staff finalized, Texas will shift its focus to Spring camp which will start in late March.

