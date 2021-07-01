Longhorns Rise To No. 9 In SI All-American's 2022 Recruiting Class Rankings

Steve Sarkisian and Co. are heading into the fall with high-flying expectations on the Forty Acres.

After a multitude of official and unofficial campus visits throughout the beginning of the summer, the Horns' latest commitments on the recruiting trail has once again landed Texas' 2022 recruiting class on SI All-American's Top 25 recruiting rankings.

According to the latest announcement from SI All-American on Thursday afternoon, the Longhorns rank No. 9 on the list. This ranking moves Texas one spot up after previously ranking at No. 10 on SI All-American's Top 25 recruiting rankings for June.

John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American shared his take on the Longhorns in the latest ranking announcement:

Beyond being more impressed with QB Maalik Murphy every time we see him, including Wednesday night, the Longhorns hold a top 10 group with instant success within state lines under Steve Sarkisian, including latest addition Jamarion Miller.

Texas' No. 9 ranking is tops amongst other Big 12 teams on the list, and for good reason. The group, which is headlined by the likes of the previously mentioned Murphy, offers key versatility for the Longhorns on both offense and defense.

Texas has 12 verbal commitments for 2022. Here's a look at some of the most notable additions.

QB Maalik Murphy - Juinpero Sierra (Gardena, CA)

Murphy is likely to make an immediate impact under-center upon his arrival in Austin next fall. He participated in the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles along with the country's top players.

S Bryan Allen - Aledo (Aledo, TX)

Allen, one of the top defensive backs in the country, was an Under Armor All-American and a two-time state champ in high school.

RB Jaydon Blue - Klein Cain (Houston, TX)

Blue was one of the most highly-recruited tailbacks in the country before committing to Texas.

WR Armani Winfield - Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

Winfield was one of the earliest commitments for the Horns in 2021 and will look to give Texas some much needed help at receiver next fall.

CB Jaylon Guilbeau - Memorial (Port Arthur, TX)

Guilbeau is a four-star cornerback and Adidas All-American. He chose Texas over SEC powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia.

RB Jamarion Miller - Tyler Legacy (Tyler, TX)

Miller is the latest of the elite recruits to commit to Texas. He was the No. 2 ranked RB in the state, only behind fellow commit Jaydon Blue.

Here's the rest of the Texas commits in the class of 2022 so far.

DL Kristopher Ross - North Shore (Houston, TX)

DL Zac Swanson - Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, AZ)

LB Trevell Johnson - Martin (Arlington, TX)

ATH Anthony Jones - Liberty (Henderson, NV)

LS Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (Gilbert, AZ)

K Will Stone - Regents School (Austin, TX)

