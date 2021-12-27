Skip to main content
    Rori Harmon is Big 12 Freshman of The Week for Second Time

    The Texas true freshman had a big game for No. 12 Texas in its win over Princeton last week
    Author:

    Texas guard Rori Harmon is the Big 12 Women’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced on Monday.

    Harmon and the Longhorns, No. 12 in the country, are preparing for games this week against Alcorn State on Dec. 29 and Oklahoma State on Jan. 2, the latter of which opens Big 12 play for both programs.

    Harmon was a big piece of Texas’ 70-53 win over Princeton last week, a win that saw the Longhorns improve to 9-1 and beat a team with a Top 50 NET rating at the time.

    She scored 15 points (6-of-8 shooting) and had a team-leading seven rebounds. Harmon also had two assists and three steals.

    Texas guard Joanne Allen-Taylor led the Longhorns with 18 points in the Princeton win, with Aliyah Matharu contributing 12 points off the bench.

    Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson was the Big 12 Player of the Week after becoming the Sooners’ all-time leader in made 3-pointers last week.

    Harmon has started every game for Texas as a true freshman. Her 5.1 assists per game is No. 2 in the Big 12 and in the nation. The only player ahead of her is Iowa State’s Emily Ryan, who is averaging 6.8 assists per game for the No. 14 Cyclones.

    This is the second time Harmon has earned the weekly award. She was the league’s first Freshman of the Week in mid-November.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

