Rori Harmon Named Top 10 Freshman by ESPN

The Longhorns guard was one of two Big 12 players to make it on the site's midseason list

Texas guard Rori Harmon was one of two Big 12 guards as the country’s Top 10 freshmen in women’s college basketball by ESPN on Thursday.

Charlie Crème, who also does NCAA Women’s Bracketology for ESPN, compiled the list.

Along with Harmon, who was ranked No. 7, Kansas State guard Serena Sundell was ranked No. 3.

Harmon is a three-time Big 12 Big 12 Freshman of the Week honoree, including this week. She is emerging as one of the most complete players in the conference, as she averages 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and two steals per game. She and the Longhorns are coming off a 66-48 win over No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday, a win that moved the Longhorns within a game of the Big 12 lead. Harmon scored eight points in that game.

Sundell and Harmon will square off for the first time this season when Texas hosts Kansas State on Jan. 26.

ESPN’s Top 10 Freshmen

(as named by ESPN’s Charlie Creme)

Big 12 Players in Bold

No. 1 Aneesah Morrow, DePaul

No. 2 Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

No. 3 Serena Sundell, Kansas State

No. 4 Shayeann Day-Wilson, Duke

No. 5 Jayda Curry, California

No. 6 Sonia Citron, Notre Dame

No. 7 Rori Harmon, Texas

No. 8 Talia von Oelhoffen, Oregon State

No. 9 Caroline Ducharme, UConn

No. 10 Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

