Skip to main content
Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Continues to Shine in Preseason

Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Continues to Shine in Preseason

Can Sam Ehlinger make the Colts’ 53-man roster?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has had a strong preseason. The former Texas Longhorn is making a solid case to make the 53-man roster. 

Ehlinger followed up his strong performance in the preseason opener versus the Buffalo Bills with an even better showing against the Detroit Lions. 

Ehlinger completed 9-of-11 passes for 136 yards and two scores in a 27-26 loss to the Lions. He threw no interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 157.8.

"Sam’s been great," head coach Frank Reich said after the game. "He came up big today on a couple of big plays, had one or two early mistakes, but that’s what he does. He overcame a mistake, and then next drive came out, and you know, made plays."

Indianapolis signed veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles this offseason. Ehlinger is battling Foles for the second-string quarterback job. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

College Football Playoffs Trophy
Football

How Likely is A Texas College Football Playoff Appearance This Season?

ESPN.com listed the Longhorns as a top-20 team capable of making the College Football Playoffs.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_16875593
Play
News

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named SI All-American

Bijan Robinson adds to his list of preseason accolades.

By Michael Gresser
Ewers
Play
News

Quinn Ewers 'Excited' For First Start As Longhorns QB

“I really enjoy Sark’s offense, the way he calls plays, how aggressive he is sometimes,” Ewers said. “I’m just ready for the first game.”

By Matt Galatzan

The Colts are not expected to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Ehlinger must prove he is worthy of the backup spot or show the Colts organization that they should keep three quarterbacks. 

If Ehlinger gets moved to the practice squad, he likely will not stay there for long. He is exceeding the expectations he had as a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

College Football Playoffs Trophy
Football

How Likely is A Texas College Football Playoff Appearance This Season?

ESPN.com listed the Longhorns as a top-20 team capable of making the College Football Playoffs.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_16875593
News

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named SI All-American

Bijan Robinson adds to his list of preseason accolades.

By Michael Gresser
Ewers
News

Quinn Ewers 'Excited' For First Start As Longhorns QB

“I really enjoy Sark’s offense, the way he calls plays, how aggressive he is sometimes,” Ewers said. “I’m just ready for the first game.”

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18143521
News

Raps And Reps: Why 2022 Could Be Texas RB Keilan Robinson's Year

An aspiring rapper and high-end No.2 running back, the 2022 season could belong to Keilan Robinson on the Forty Acres.

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_16970635
News

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Week 13 in Austin could decide who plays for the Big 12 Championship.

By Longhorns Country Staff
steve sarkisian
Podcast

Podcast: Texas Longhorns Final Fall Camp Report, Week 0 Preview

We break down the depth chart of where things stand for Texas Longhorns ahead of their season opener.

By Adam Glick
Ewers
News

Who is Longhorns' Top Breakout Candidate?

Steve Sarkisian might've provide a hint earlier this week on who he thinks is poised for a major breakout.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17155533
News

Baylor Bears Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Bears have veteran talent in all three phases of their defense.

By Michael Gresser