Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Continues to Shine in Preseason

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger has had a strong preseason. The former Texas Longhorn is making a solid case to make the 53-man roster.

Ehlinger followed up his strong performance in the preseason opener versus the Buffalo Bills with an even better showing against the Detroit Lions.

Ehlinger completed 9-of-11 passes for 136 yards and two scores in a 27-26 loss to the Lions. He threw no interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 157.8.

"Sam’s been great," head coach Frank Reich said after the game. "He came up big today on a couple of big plays, had one or two early mistakes, but that’s what he does. He overcame a mistake, and then next drive came out, and you know, made plays."

Indianapolis signed veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles this offseason. Ehlinger is battling Foles for the second-string quarterback job.

The Colts are not expected to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Ehlinger must prove he is worthy of the backup spot or show the Colts organization that they should keep three quarterbacks.

If Ehlinger gets moved to the practice squad, he likely will not stay there for long. He is exceeding the expectations he had as a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

