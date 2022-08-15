Skip to main content

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Turning Heads in Preseason

Sam Ehlinger made a big impression in the Colts' preseason opener.

Sam Ehlinger put on a show in the Colts' preseason opener against the Bills. The former Texas Longhorn is proving to be a reliable quarterback in the NFL.

Ehlinger completed 10 of 11 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 24 yards on the ground.

On both scores, Ehlinger flashed his ability to scramble out of the pocket and connect with a receiver in the end zone. 

For his first touchdown, Ehlinger rolled to his right and found Jelani Woods in a tight window to put the Colts up 16-10.

In the fourth quarter, Ehlinger connected with Michael Jacobson to extend the Colts' lead by 6. 

Ehlinger shined in the preseason as a rookie as well. He earned the second-string quarterback job behind Carson Wentz.

Ehlinger now sits third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart. He is behind veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles. 

Foles' backup position is not safe. If Ehlinger continues to perform as he did in the preseason opener, he could surpass Foles on the depth chart and eventually see meaningful snaps in the regular season. 

As a four-year starter at Texas, Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 27 touchdowns. He ran for 1,903 yards and 33 touchdowns. 

