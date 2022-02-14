Skip to main content
Team(s)

Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Wins First PGA Tour Event at Waste Management Open

Former Longhorns Star Golfer Scottie Scheffler is now a PGA winner

AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns golf star Scottie Scheffler has made major strides in his PGA Tour career over the last three years, posting 18 top-10 finishes, including four in major championships. 

On Sunday, however, marked the biggest moment of his career to date, with the 25-year-old hoisting his first PGA Tour trophy, after taking home the win in the Waste Management Phoenix Open. 

USATSI_17683677
USATSI_17680532
USATSI_17680445

Scheffler landed his win by completing an impressive comeback from three strokes down on the back nine to force the playoff a playoff with Patrick Cantlay, earning himself a payday of $1,476,000.

“If you would have told me on 13 tee I was going to be in a playoff, I would have been pleased,” Scheffler said n Sunday. “I felt a little bit out of it at that point.”

Scheffler shot a 268 (-16), and posted weekend scores of 68-71-62-67-11, taking down Cantlay in the extra holes.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17683677
Play
News

Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Wins First PGA Tour Event

Former Longhorns Star Golfer Scottie Scheffler is now a PGA winner

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Aeryn-Hampton-127222956
Play
Football

Texas Lands Commitment From 2024 Prospect Aeryn Hampton

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

11 hours ago
11 hours ago
usatsi_11599627
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl — A History Lesson

A look at the best performances and all of the Texas Longhorns exes that have had the chance to play in the Super Bowl.

Feb 13, 2022
Feb 13, 2022

“Scottie, obviously, played really well this weekend and deserves to win,” Cantlay said.

USATSI_17683692
USATSI_17683664

The former Horn also took down a star-studded field to capture his first trophy, including Cantlay, Brooks Koepka (-15), Xander Schauffele (-15), Justin Thomas (-14), John Rahm (-12), Bubba Watson (-11), and Louis Oosthuizen (-11) for the win.

“I’ve been playing great and I was getting so frustrated because I was scoring so poorly,” Scheffler said. “To kind of put things together yesterday and get through all the mistakes I made today and still pull it out is pretty amazing.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17683677
News

Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Wins First PGA Tour Event

Former Longhorns Star Golfer Scottie Scheffler is now a PGA winner

1 minute ago
Aeryn-Hampton-127222956
Football

Texas Lands Commitment From 2024 Prospect Aeryn Hampton

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

11 hours ago
usatsi_11599627
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl — A History Lesson

A look at the best performances and all of the Texas Longhorns exes that have had the chance to play in the Super Bowl.

Feb 13, 2022
USATSI_15001118
Football

Trey Hopkins Carrying Longhorns Banner into Super Bowl LVI

The former Texas offensive lineman is hoping to help Cincinnati win its first Super Bowl in franchise history

Feb 13, 2022
Joanne Allen-Taylor
News

Texas Women Blow Out No. 12 Oklahoma

The No. 12 Longhorns got a measure of revenge for their loss in Norman two weeks ago.

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17669897
Men's Basketball

Texas Outmatched By No. 10 Baylor in Waco

The Longhorns come out of a tough five-game ranked slate 3-2

Feb 12, 2022
Joanne Allen-Taylor
News

Texas Women Looking for Some 'Red River Revenge'

Texas, fresh off snapping its three-game losing streak, gets a chance to equalize its season series with Oklahoma

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_17669910
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: Final: Texas 63, Baylor 80

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as the No. 20 Texas Longhorns clash against the No. 10 Baylor Bears in Waco

Feb 12, 2022