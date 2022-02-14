Former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler Wins First PGA Tour Event

AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns golf star Scottie Scheffler has made major strides in his PGA Tour career over the last three years, posting 18 top-10 finishes, including four in major championships.

On Sunday, however, marked the biggest moment of his career to date, with the 25-year-old hoisting his first PGA Tour trophy, after taking home the win in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Scheffler landed his win by completing an impressive comeback from three strokes down on the back nine to force the playoff a playoff with Patrick Cantlay, earning himself a payday of $1,476,000.

“If you would have told me on 13 tee I was going to be in a playoff, I would have been pleased,” Scheffler said n Sunday. “I felt a little bit out of it at that point.”

Scheffler shot a 268 (-16), and posted weekend scores of 68-71-62-67-11, taking down Cantlay in the extra holes.

“Scottie, obviously, played really well this weekend and deserves to win,” Cantlay said.

The former Horn also took down a star-studded field to capture his first trophy, including Cantlay, Brooks Koepka (-15), Xander Schauffele (-15), Justin Thomas (-14), John Rahm (-12), Bubba Watson (-11), and Louis Oosthuizen (-11) for the win.

“I’ve been playing great and I was getting so frustrated because I was scoring so poorly,” Scheffler said. “To kind of put things together yesterday and get through all the mistakes I made today and still pull it out is pretty amazing.”

