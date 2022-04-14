Longhorns QB Hudson Card on Texas: 'This is Where I Want to Be'

A year older and tad wiser, Hudson Card is ready to anything come this spring in Austin

The first question asked to Hudson Card Thursday afternoon was if there was anything new happening in his life. In a way, not much has changed for the Texas quarterback.

Card remains in a battle for the title of starting quarterback. This time, it's with newcomer Quinn Ewers. Another year in the system under Steve Sarkisian might be the kick needed for the Austin native to earn first-team reps against Louisiana-Monroe Week 1.

Then again, he faced a Louisiana-based team in Week 1 last season before being benched in the third quarter a week later. Maybe facing those from the Bayou State isn't the most enticing boost of confidence needed for Card's future.

USA Today Sports "I'm just focusing on myself and what I can do," Card said. "Hopefully things will take care of themselves. I try not to worry too much about the other guy and just try to play the best that I can." The third-year Longhorn can see similarities between his battle with Ewers and the one that transpired with Casey Thompson last spring. Sarkisian, who enters his second season on the Forty Acres, made it a fair and open competition, allotting each player time with the first-team offense. Neither Thompson or Card flourished the way Sark hoped, eventually leading to a 5-7 season and a six-game losing streak. Thompson, who wasn't guaranteed to win the starting job despite taking over for most of the season, elected to transfer to Nebraska. Hudson Card Card never contemplated leaving Texas, stating how it was his dream to be the quarterback of the Longhorns since a young age. Just because he would leave one program doesn't mean that he would be guaranteed to start elsewhere simply due to name or recognition. "There'll be competition everywhere," Card said. "I just decided to give it my best shot. A lot of it too was faith. This is just where I want to be at this moment." As the battle for the title of QB1 unfolds, Sarkisian has seen growth in Card's second stint. Some part of it is due to familiarity with the system. Another part is the heightened level of competition. USA Today Sports

Sark still is looking for more from Card. A more versatile athlete than Thompson, the Lake Travis alum struggled with pocket awareness, thus leading to more sacks and pressures on pivotal downs.

Unlike Thompson, Card rarely maneuvered his way out of contact. It's an area that could eventually cost him the starting job over Ewers.

"It's been a point of emphasis for us with him,” Sarkisian said Tuesday. “What I don't want to take away from him is, he is a really good athlete and Hudson's legs are a weapon. I know we don't call a lot of designed runs for our quarterbacks, but third down, red area, different times of the game, man coverage, when he can escape and use his legs they’re a weapon for us.”

Card is trying to change the narrative surrounding his name from the Week 2 loss against Arkansas. After looking stable against the Ragin Cajuns, he went unhinged for most of the first half, throwing for only 61 yards and losing a ball on fumble. He was sacked three times and pressured consistently before Sarkisian elected to turn to Thompson.

Time has passed. Card now looks at the loss as a learning experience of how not to play under pressure rather than part of his downside of last season. Instead, he's trying to look at the positives from the season's end, like his performance against West Virginia. "Things started clicking a little bit, and I got in a rhythm and it was going good," Card said. "Obviously the injury didn't help but it felt good to be out there with the guys." CJ Vogel - TFB Texas Quinn Ewers

Thus is the life of a quarterback competition. Card is simply thankful for the opportunity. His goal is to improve, but he wants to make sure Ewers is ready to win should he earn the starting nod.

So far, there's no qualms between the two in practice, but rather more of a friendly — yet fierce — battle.

"We're good friends," said Card of Ewers. "We support each other and it's a natural competition, but it's been good so far."

