Sark: Texas Running Backs At Level ‘That I Haven’t Seen’

Texas' running backs and position coach Tashard Choice are wowing Steve Sarkisian in spring ball

Steve Sarkisian has a variety of backfield weapons under his sleeve headed into year two. 

Along with the hiring of Tashard Choice as running backs coach, the Texas Longhorns return the three-headed monster of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, and Keilan Robinson at running back, while the rising talents of Jonathon Brooks and freshman Jaydon Blue provide the burnt orange with future depth. 

Running back was already one of Texas' deepest positions entering spring ball, but when Sarkisian spoke with the media Tuesday, his expectations seem to have been exceeded. 

"We’re finishing runs at a level that I haven’t seen running backs finish, which is real positive and putting them in a conditioned space," Sarkisian said. "We’ve got a versatile group - Bijan, Roschon, Keilan, Jonathon Brooks, Jaydon Blue - there’s a lot of moving parts in there. These guys can do a lot of different things and Coach Choice is very comfortable doing that.”

Last season in the Big 12, the Longhorns trailed only conference champion Baylor in rushing yards per game (199.3). Bijan Robinson carried the load with 195 carries, 1,127 yards, and 11 scores on the ground. Johnson served as one of the best backs in the conference, while Keilan Robinson flashed in spurts with game-breaking speed. 

Sarkisian also raved about the addition of Choice, who has received recent praise from Bijan Robinson. The star ball-carrier was arguably a fringe Heisman candidate headed into the middle of last season, but admits Choice's energy and approach is already helping him improve.

"I love coach Choice," Robinson said. "He does everything with us. He runs with us, lifts with us, he’ll chase us down. He’s always ready to go for everything, but he still gets us honed in on what we need to do and when we make great plays, he’s right down there with us ... on top of that he’s gonna teach you everything you need to know. He’s been a big help for me."

"(Choice's) energy is pretty incredible," Sarkisian said. "This guy is an intense guy every day. He doesn’t pick and choose, it’s every day. He’s very demanding of the players. I think the players are learning a lot from him and his style." 

Running back could be the position that drives Texas' success, though there are still questions surrounding the offensive line depth. But with an array of options available for either Hudson Card or Quinn Ewers in the backfield, the offensive ceiling is on its way up. 

