Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?

With spring football officially beginning for the Texas Longhorns on Monday, its time to take a look at a way-too-early projection for the team's depth chart on the defensive side of the ball

The Texas Longhorns are set to begin their first spring football camp under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple position battles are set to ensue.

With such a high amount of turnover, especially on the back end of the defense, things are looking uncertain for the Longhorns in 2021.

However, with new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski on his way in, as well as a handful of transfer contributors, there is also a level of excitement surrounding the unit's potential

With that in mind, it's time to take a look at LonghornsCountry's way-too-early pre-spring depth chart projection for the defense.

Defensive Tackle (3 Tech)

DT 1) Alfred Collins, Soph.

DT 2) Vernon Broughton, Soph.

Alfred Collins exploded onto the scene last season for Texas and became one of the team's most impactful defensive lineman. He should play a critical role in Kwiatkowski's new scheme.

Defensive Tackle (Nose)

NT 1) Keondre Coburn, JR. OR T'Vondre Sweat, JR.

As the big space fillers in the middle, Keondre Coburn and T'Vondre Sweat will compete for the starting job in the fall. This spring, however, it is Coburn's show, with Sweat slated to miss the entirety of the camp while recovering from a shoulder injury.

Outside Linebacker (Jack)

OLB 1) Ray Thornton, SR.

OLB 2) Moro Ojomo, JR.

Ray Thornton transferred from LSU to Texas with the intention of being one of the team's starting edge rushers. At least until the transfers of edge rushers Ben Davis and Ovie Oghoufo are completed, that is still expected to be the case. Once Davis and Oghoufo are cleared to play, they could lineup on either side of the defense.

Linebacker (Mike)

MLB 1) Juwan Mitchell, SR.

MLB 2) Jaylan Ford, Soph.

Juwan Mitchell is one of the returning starters of the Texas defense and is expected to keep his job next to DaMarvion Overshown next fall. With Ford as the talented young backup, this is one of the deepest positions for the Longhorns.

Linebacker (Will)

WLB 1) DaMarvion Overshown, SR.

WLB 2) David Gbenda, Soph

The 2021 Texas Longhorns defense will be led by DaMarvion Overshown each and every Saturday next season. However, the senior will miss the entirety of this spring as he recovers from an offseason shoulder procedure. Overshown will be ready to return by mid-late summer.

Outside Linebacker (Jack)

OLB 1) Jacoby Jones, SR.

OLB 2) Price Dorbah, Soph.

Senior Jacoby Jones looks to be a candidate to fill one of the Jack edge rusher spots in Kwiatkowski's defense, but much like on the other side of the line, Davis and Oghoufo could also occupy this role in the fall.

Cornerback

CB 1) D'Shawn Jamison, SR.



CB 2) Kitan Crawford, Soph.

D'Shawn Jamison is the best corner on the roster and will likely be the go-to guy every week to match up with the opposition's best pass-catcher. Crawford will provide solid depth.

Cornerback

CB 1) Josh Thompson, SR. OR Darion Dunn, SR.

The battle for the starting cornerback spots will be one of the most hotly contested in camp, with Josh Thompson and incoming transfer Darion Dunn competing for the starting roles. Dunn could have the edge here, but Thompson will get his chance to prove himself as well.

Nickle Cornerback

NCB 1) Chris Adimora, JR. OR Anthony Cook, SR.

Chris Adimora was the nickel cornerback under Chris Ash last season, but it remains to be seen how he will be used under Kwiatkowski. Adimora is a more physical run defender, while Anthony Cook is better in pass coverage. This will be a battle to watch as Kwiatkowski's scheme reveals itself.

Free Safety

FS 1) Jerrin Thompson, Soph.

FS 2) J.D. Coffee, FR.

Following the loss of Caden Sterns to the next level, the free safety spot is one of the thinnest spots in the secondary for Texas in terms of experience. Jerrin Thompson played well when given the opportunity last season, but the depth behind him is reserved for an incoming true freshman, albeit a talented one, in J.D. Coffee. Texas will have work to do here.

Strong Safety

SS 1) B.J. Foster, SR.

SS 2) Tyler Owens, JR.

B.J. Foster is the returning starter at strong safety, and will likely have the edge heading into the spring. However, with a new staff, Owens is sure to get a look and will be out to prove himself heading into his junior season. This will be another interesting battle to watch.

What do you think of the Longhorns defensive depth chart? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

