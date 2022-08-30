Sarkisian Says Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is 'Very Comfortable'

Quinn Ewers will make his first appearance as the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback on Saturday. Coach Steve Sarkisian chose Ewers to be his starting quarterback over Hudson Card. Ewers is young and inexperienced, so there could be some growing pains as the season progresses.

Sarkisian recently spoke to the media about how he plans to handle Ewers as they prepare to host UL-Monroe.

"I’m trying to navigate through the things that have really slowed down for him (Ewers), and those are the things we’ll try to emphasize on Saturday," Sarkisian said. "Maybe some things that he’s not quite as comfortable with, maybe we push that back a week. But he appears very comfortable."

There is much anticipation surrounding what Ewers is capable of in the burnt orange. He was the number one player in the nation coming out of high school. While Ewers has all the talent in the world, confidence and comfortability in Sarkisian’s offense are critical to his success this season.

Now that Ewers has been named the starter, he can focus on building a better connection with the offensive pieces around him.

"Quinn is not a wear his emotions on his sleeve kind of guy," Sarkisian continued. "He’s a very mellow-mannered, even-keeled guy, which I like at the quarterback position, but yet I can feel his confidence. You can almost see it in the decisiveness of their throws. And obviously, rapport with the front-line guys. All in all, I think he’s in a good spot."

An issue for Texas last season was that the quarterbacks were never given a chance to fail. Hudson Card and Casey Thompson always had to look over their shoulder at each other whenever called upon to be the starter. It is near impossible for quarterbacks to build confidence when they know they could get benched if they make a mistake.

Ewers must know he can make a mistake without worrying about getting pulled. That will be key for his development.

