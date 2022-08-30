Skip to main content

Sarkisian Says Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is 'Very Comfortable'

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is gaining confidence heading into Week 1.

Quinn Ewers will make his first appearance as the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback on Saturday. Coach Steve Sarkisian chose Ewers to be his starting quarterback over Hudson Card. Ewers is young and inexperienced, so there could be some growing pains as the season progresses. 

Sarkisian recently spoke to the media about how he plans to handle Ewers as they prepare to host UL-Monroe.

"I’m trying to navigate through the things that have really slowed down for him (Ewers), and those are the things we’ll try to emphasize on Saturday," Sarkisian said. "Maybe some things that he’s not quite as comfortable with, maybe we push that back a week. But he appears very comfortable."

There is much anticipation surrounding what Ewers is capable of in the burnt orange. He was the number one player in the nation coming out of high school. While Ewers has all the talent in the world, confidence and comfortability in Sarkisian’s offense are critical to his success this season. 

Now that Ewers has been named the starter, he can focus on building a better connection with the offensive pieces around him. 

"Quinn is not a wear his emotions on his sleeve kind of guy," Sarkisian continued. "He’s a very mellow-mannered, even-keeled guy, which I like at the quarterback position, but yet I can feel his confidence. You can almost see it in the decisiveness of their throws. And obviously, rapport with the front-line guys. All in all, I think he’s in a good spot."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rogers
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Players to Watch in Week 1 vs. Longhorns

The Longhorns can't fall asleep against a Warhawks offense that has nothing to lose this season

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian
Football

Texas Fifth in Fan Nation Big 12 Preseason Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

By Matthew Postins
Bijan Sark
News

Sark: Longhorns' Culture is at 'All-Time High,' Explains How it Can Last

"I want what's best for our players and I want them to want it for each other," Sarkisian said Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt

An issue for Texas last season was that the quarterbacks were never given a chance to fail. Hudson Card and Casey Thompson always had to look over their shoulder at each other whenever called upon to be the starter. It is near impossible for quarterbacks to build confidence when they know they could get benched if they make a mistake.

Ewers must know he can make a mistake without worrying about getting pulled. That will be key for his development.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

rogers
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Offensive Players to Watch in Week 1 vs. Longhorns

The Longhorns can't fall asleep against a Warhawks offense that has nothing to lose this season

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian
Football

Texas Fifth in Fan Nation Big 12 Preseason Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings heading into Week 1 of the season.

By Matthew Postins
Bijan Sark
News

Sark: Longhorns' Culture is at 'All-Time High,' Explains How it Can Last

"I want what's best for our players and I want them to want it for each other," Sarkisian said Monday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian named Quinn Ewers, the redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State who has not thrown a pass in a college game, his starting quarterback for the Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. Ewers beat out Hudson Card for the starting spot. Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian Praises Longhorns Defense for 'Playing As A Unit'

With a new season approaching, Sarkisian discussed how the defense has improved in fall camp.

By Connor Zimmerlee
783fe595bef04532b383b9e200607e6e
News

WATCH: Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Takes 44-Yard Run to the House

Sam Ehlinger capped his impressive preseason on Saturday.

By Michael Gresser
d'shawn jamison
News

D'Shawn Jamison, Steve Sarkisian Detail Why Longhorns Secondary is Improved

"We're more of a team that wants to win," Jamison said.

By Zach Dimmitt
Terry Bowden
Football

Longhorns Week 1 Opponent Preview: Louisiana-Monroe

The Longhorns begin what hopes to be a bounce-back season against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday

By Zach Dimmitt
sarkisian
Football

Could Texas Finish the Season Ranked Despite Starting Unranked?

CBS Sports discussed what Texas has to do to finish the season ranked in the AP Poll.

By Connor Zimmerlee