Quinn Ewers 'Excited' For First Start As Longhorns QB

AUSTIN -- A new era is set to begin on the 40 Acres.

Last week Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback.

And by all accounts, once Ewers was officially named as the starter, this have begun to fall into place quickly both for him, and the rest of the team.

“It’s been a great week for me and the team,” Ewers said on Friday. “I feel like once Sark named the starter and whatnot, it got a little easier, for at least me. Obviously, Hudson’s a great quarterback, and I’m excited to still grow off of each other. This week’s been a lot of fun.”

Sarkisian himself echoed those sentiments on Thursday, praising Ewers for taking a big step forward after earning his new position as the starter.

Ewers has even begun to make plays with his legs -- both an underrated part of his game heading into his college career, and a much-needed skill to survive in today's game.

“I think Quinn has had a good week," Sarkisian said. "I've seen some plays where it's like okay we're starting to take another step with him — some really big-time throws on third down, some of his playmaking in the pocket, he made a nice play in two-minute (drill) today actually using his legs to create an explosive play — so we’re starting to make the strides that I was hoping for.”

Mobility might not be required in Sarkisian's offense, but it is a key in unlocking the system to its fullest potential.

Look no farther than Tua Tagovialao, Jalen Hurts, or even Casey Thompson at times for the Horns last season.

That mobility allows for the offense to be more dynamic, more unpredictable, and most importantly, more aggressive -- something Ewers enjoys quite a bit.

“I really enjoy Sark’s offense, the way he calls plays, how aggressive he is sometimes,” Ewers said. “I’m just ready for the first game.”

Luckily, Ewers won't have to do it all on his own and will have plenty of offensive playmakers at his disposal.

Most notably among those offensive playmakers is running back Bijan Robinson, who is a preseason AP All-American and Heisman contender.

And as football likely knows, a good running game is a quarterback's best friend.

“Definitely makes things a lot easier having a great player like Bijan," Ewers said. "He’s just a wonderful player and I can’t wait to be in the backfield with him.”

Ewers will begin his journey with what should be a layup in Week 1 against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in Austin.

And while it will indeed be his first experience under center as a Power 5 starter, Ewers is more excited than nervous.

“Excited. I’m not anxious," Ewers said. "Obviously, there’s going to be butterflies in the locker room and with that first play. But after that first play, it’ll be back to the basics.”

And once Ewers takes that first snap in Game 1, it will be the culmination of a lifelong dream of being the starting quarterback for the University of Texas.

“This has obviously been a dream for me. Growing up, I was a huge Longhorn fan. I’m excited to have the opportunity. God blessed me.”

That dream begins on September 3 at 7 PM from the friendly confines of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

