Skip to main content

California Love: Texas' Sarkisian To Work With LA Rams McVay on 'Scoring More Touchdowns'

Steve Sarkisian will take a trip out west to learn from Sean McVay in hopes of helping Texas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will be in for a busy summer. He'll have to prepare for his second go-around at Big 12 Media Days. He also will be getting his team ready for a pivotal season in the history of the program. 

Along the way, Sark will head back to his home state of California to spend a few days with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. The hope? Perhaps the Longhorns head coach can find a way to "score a few more touchdowns" on the way to better results in 2022.

McVay has been revered as one of the NFL's top coaches for his innovative offense and consistency during his five seasons as the Rams' head coach. Under his direction, Los Angeles has never finished below .500 and only missed the playoffs once. 

Gary Patterson and Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian 

GettyImages-1236403399

Steve Sarkisian 

GettyImages-1341199778

Steve Sarkisian 

Last season, the Rams defeated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory in front of the home crowd. One season with Matthew Stafford at the helm, Los Angeles finally won the big game for the first time since 1999. 

Perhaps Sarkisian can take something away from a weekend with McVay. One of the biggest areas Texas must improve is in second-half adjustments, a glaring weakness for the Horns throughout the 2021 campaign. 

Texas suffered a six-game losing streak midseason on the way to a 5-7 finish. The opponent, location, and timing didn't matter to the results as each week felt like one prior. The Horns would start hot, enter halftime with a lead and implode. 

Wash, rinse repeat all the way until the season final victory over Kansas State. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

sark.0
Play
News

Arch Manning Watch: Sark 'Won't Panic' About QB Recruiting

"I don’t panic,” Sarkisian said. “I didn’t panic last year with the linemen. I won’t panic with the quarterbacks."

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Stehly SH
Play
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Looks to Close Regular Season Strong Against Kansas

The Longhorns welcome the Jayhawks to Austin for their final regular season series.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Sarkisian
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Ranks 39th on CBS Sports’ Power Five Head Coach Rankings

Steve Sarkisian has done little to position himself among the best in his time as the Longhorns' head coach

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
20 hours ago

“The path in which we’ve taken was not the chosen one,” Sarkisian said the past week at the Houston Touchdown Club. “Five-and-seven is 5-7. That sucks. I’ll call it like it is.” 

USATSI_17680109

Sean McVay

USATSI_17680933

Sean McVay

USATSI_17681235

Sean McVay

Expectations aren't that Texas will improve from a season. The feel around the Forty Acres is that the Longhorns can reach new heights thanks to a top 10 recruiting class and new prospects from the transfer portal. Along with quarterback Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), Texas added cornerback Ryan Watt (Ohio State) tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Alabama) and receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming). 

Texas also is still in the running for reigning Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison, who is leaving Pittsburgh after two years. Addison, expected to be the top receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft, is currently mulling over his options between USC and Texas and should announce a decision in the coming days.

Former Pitt receivers coach, Brennan Marion, was hired by Sarkisian this offseason. Addison also visited the program and met with the offensive staff earlier this month on campus. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

sark.0
News

Arch Manning Watch: Sark 'Won't Panic' About QB Recruiting

"I don’t panic,” Sarkisian said. “I didn’t panic last year with the linemen. I won’t panic with the quarterbacks."

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
Stehly SH
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Looks to Close Regular Season Strong Against Kansas

The Longhorns welcome the Jayhawks to Austin for their final regular season series.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian Ranks 39th on CBS Sports’ Power Five Head Coach Rankings

Steve Sarkisian has done little to position himself among the best in his time as the Longhorns' head coach

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
Chris Beard
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Play Who in 'Big 12–Big East Battle' in 2022?

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team knows who it's Big East opponent will be in next year's Big 12-Big East game

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
Capture.0
News

Texas Men Advance to NCAA Golf Championships

Travis Vick narrowly misses individual title as Longhorns finished in Top 5 as a team

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Sark
News

Sark on Bama Matchup: 'I Don’t Give a Sh*t What Time Kickoff is, Y’all Just Show Up'

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian is focused on Alabama, not the kick off time

By Matt GalatzanMay 18, 2022
Melendez SH 1
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Rolls Past Sam Houston 9-2, Sweep Season Series

A complete recap of Texas' midweek game against Sam Houston

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 18, 2022
Ian Reed
Recruiting

Local Star Recruit Reed Sets Texas Official Visit

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffMay 18, 2022