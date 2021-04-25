Longhorns Take Doubleheader, Look To Sweep Oklahoma State on Sunday

The Texas Longhorns baseball team won both games of a doubleheader on Saturday as the team goes for the sweep on Sunday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns played a doubleheader against the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys after their Friday match was postponed. After facing off against non-conference opponents the last few weeks, the Longhorns stepped up for the challenge and won the series on Saturday.

Both games were relatively close with Texas winning 4-3 in the early game and 5-2 in the late game.

During the early game, firs baseman Zach Zubia went deep in the third inning in which he also drove centerfielder Mike Antico home. Zubia had also added an RBI in the first inning to bring his total to three for the game, he proved to be the difference-maker in the early game.

Pitcher Ty Madden was incredibly effective on the mound as he pitched six innings of two-run ball and struck out an otherworldly 12 Cowboys batters during that span.

The later game was not as close as the first as Texas had a little bit of cushion to work with.

The Longhorns started off the scoring when the hero from the early game, Zubia, drew a walk and then right fielder Douglas Hodo smashed a home run to take the lead.

Once again designated hitter Ivan Melendez proved he is one of the best college hitters in the nation when he added another home run in the sixth inning to make for his ninth on the season, a team-high.

Pitching was once again phenomenal as Tristan Stevens pitched seven innings while allowing just two runs and struck out seven in the process. The bullpen had a good evening as well as they did not surrender a run in the later innings of the game and relief pitcher Tanner Witt earned his third save of the season.

The Longhorns will take the field again on Sunday in the third game of the series against Oklahoma State. A sweep would be a huge confidence boost to an already hot team First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CST.

