Five Takeaways From Longhorns Orange-White Spring Game

The annual Texas Longhorns annual Orange-White spring game is officially in the books, and Steve Sarkisian's team still has a long way to go

The Texas Longhorns hit the field under new head coach Steve Sarkisian on Saturday afternoon at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the annual Orange-White spring game, giving Longhorns fans everywhere their first look at what in store for the 2021 season.

With key injuries on both sides, as well as the possibility of multiple transfers heading to Austin before the fall semester, things could change dramatically before this team takes the field in 2021.

With that in mind, here are a few key takeaways from White Team's 20-12 win over The Orange Team:

Bijan Robinson is what we thought he was

After bursting on to the scene in the second half of his freshman season, all eyes were on Bijan Robinson heading into the spring.

On Saturday, he did not disappoint, using his limited touches to great effect with 10 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, and hauling in four catches for 27 yards.

Robison looked bigger, faster, stronger, and as explosive as ever throughout the afternoon, and looks primed to run all over the Big 12 in 2021.

Robinson did suffer a small setback towards to end of the contest, suffering a minor lower-leg injury, but there is likely little to no concern with that going forward.

The offensive line still needs a lot of work

The Longhorns lost arguably their best offensive lineman, Sam Cosmi, to the NFL this offseason, while their other top pass protector, Derek Kerstetter, is still recovering from a brutal season-ending injury.

That said, both the first-team and second-team offensive lines had a plethora of issues, as both quarterbacks were under constant duress throughout the afternoon.

Hudson Card could never get comfortable on Saturday and spent a good deal of his time trying to escape pressure. By the end of the game, the rising sophomore had been sacked five times.

Things weren't much better for Casey Thompson, who was sacked three times, while freshman Charles Was also sacked on one of his two dropbacks.

With that said, the run blocking from the offensive line was solid, and while there is still work to be done in the passing game, Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson should have plenty of room to run in 2021.

The quarterback battle is still very much an open competition

Though Casey Thompson had seemingly begun to pull away from Hudson Card in the battle to replace Sam Ehlinger, Saturday's game was another indicator that that competition is far from over.

Both players were inconsistent at times throughout the day, and each player had moments in the game that showed how high their upside can be. Card, In particular, showed an impressive ability to throw receivers open, while Thompson, accuracy on medium to long-range throws was solid in its own right.

However, Card also struggled in the pocket, often getting antsy and trying to improvise too early, leading to negative plays. That improvisation led to five sacks, while he completed 15 of 25 passes (60-percent) for 168 yards and the only passing touchdown of the day.

Likewise, Thompson had issues with his accuracy at times, especially in the second half of the contest, completing just 23 of his 42 passes for 242 yards and two interceptions.

If any ground was changed by the game on Saturday, it is that Card gained ground on Thompson, even if just slightly.

The wide receiver group is a strength

With the exits of Brennan Eagles and Tarik Black, as well as an injury to Jake Smith Longhorns fans were anxious to see who would step up at wide receiver for the Longhorns throughout the spring.

If Saturday was any indication, Troy Omeire, Jordan Whittington, Joshua Moore, and Al'Vonte Woodard are all going to be up for the task next season.

Finally healthy, Whittington dominated his areas of the field, catching five passes for 53 yards. Moore caught three of his own for 33, and narrowly missed an explosive touchdown after a difficult catch attempt in the end zone against double coverage, that nearly went for a score.

Omeire, on the other hand, looked big and powerful and will be an excellent replacement for Eagles in the red zone and in mismatches against smaller corners.

Woodard also had a nice day, finishing second on the White Team with four catches for 44 yards.

Despite that, the most impressive receiver on the day might have been former walk-on, Kai Money, who led the White Team with six catches for 79 yards and showed excellent rapport with Hudson Card.

Only time will tell, but don't be surprised to see Money get some meaningful reps to begin the season.

The defenses won the day

Sometimes, it is difficult to tell whether or not a defense is playing well, or an offense is struggling to find its rhythm. And while both are true to some extent with the Longhorns on Saturday, the defense came away with far more impressive grades than they will likely get credit for, despite being short-handed due to injury.

Thanks in large part to the new scheme of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, the Longhorns pass rushers looked extremely versatile and dangerous, with the two defenses combining for nine sacks. Moro Ojomo and Jett Bush each ended the game with three sacks apiece, while Prince Dorbah led the Orange team with six tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

Jerrin Thompson and Vernon Broughton each finished with a sack as well.

In the secondary, The Longhorns looked much-improved as well, with Josh Thompson and D'Shawn Jamison each coming away with an interception. There were also multiple other interception opportunities that end up as drops.

In the end, Kwaitkowki's defensive scheme is built to stop what Sarkisian and the Longhorns want to do on offense, so if Saturday is any indication, the Longhorns look to be in good shape on the defensive side of the ball in 2021.

