On Monday, the Dallas Morning News reported that former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Joshua Moore is no longer expected to join the SMU Mustangs.

This news came just days after three former Longhorns, WR Kelvontay Dixon, DB Chris Adimora, and DE David Abiara, announced their decisions to transfer to SMU.

The circumstances behind Moore not joining SMU are unclear. Furthermore, this week, SMU has added two transfer receivers due to Moore’s absence, including Dixon and former Mississippi State Bulldog Teddy Knox.

Moore had several ups and downs during his four-year career at Texas. As a freshman, Moore flashed his talent and had Longhorn nation excited about his potential to become a full-time starter.

His career hit its first roadblock in July 2019 when he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and suspended by former head coach Tom Herman for the entire 2019 season.

In 2020, Moore finally got his chance to prove himself. He shined often in his first full year as a starter, especially early in the season. Across eight games in 2020, Moore caught 30 passes for 472 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Then in 2021, Texas fans were even more excited about the potential of Joshua Moore in new head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Before the season began, many compared Moore’s role in Sarkisian’s offense to Heisman winner DeVonta Smith’s role in Sarkisian’s offense at Alabama in 2020.

However, that connection between Moore and Sarkisian never seemed to materialize as Longhorn fans had hoped. During Moore’s 2021 season under the new coaching staff, he caught 24 passes for 265 yards and scored 3 touchdowns. Moore’s time at Texas came to a close shortly after he reportedly had a heated exchange with Sarkisian after arriving to practice late.

Moore was held out of the first quarter in the next game against Iowa State, and the Longhorns lost 30-7. Two days later, Moore entered the transfer portal.

At this time, it is unclear where Moore will continue his football career.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.