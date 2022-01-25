Former Longhorns WR Joshua Moore Switches Commitment To SMU

Former Texas wideout Joshua Moore has finally made a decision on his college destination.

After multiple reports surfaced that Texas wideout Joshua Moore had a heated exchange with the Longhorns coaching staff in November, the junior elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal ending his season early.

In December, he seemingly made a decision on a destination, announcing his choice to head to Lubbock to play for the Longhorns Big 12 rival, Texas Tech.

However, Moore has now elected to change course once again, switching his commitment to SMU.

Before his quick departure from the team, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian attempted to clear the air on Moore's situation, telling the media that it was simply a matter of coaching and discipline and that Moore is still with the team.

"He's getting coached, and that's what we do," Sarkisian said. "I think sometimes people get this misconception that because I'm a player's coach, that we don't coach hard. We have a demanding staff. We coach hard. We believe in discipline and doing things the right way."

However, things disintegrated quickly from there, as Moore made his exit one week later.

Moore, who led the Longhorns in receiving in 2020, is coming off recent frustrating performances, including in the team's recent loss to the Baylor Bears, in which he made a handful of critical mistakes that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was visibly upset on the sidelines in that game.

Already short on playmakers at the wide receiver spot heading into 2022, Moore's choice to leave was a major blow to the program.

However, with the emergence of freshman sensation Xavier Worthy, and hopefully a healthy Troy Omeire and Jordan Whittington, Texas will still be in good shape at the position.

