Skip to main content

Former Longhorns WR Joshua Moore Switches Commitment To SMU

Former Texas wideout Joshua Moore has finally made a decision on his college destination.

After multiple reports surfaced that Texas wideout Joshua Moore had a heated exchange with the Longhorns coaching staff in November, the junior elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal ending his season early.

In December, he seemingly made a decision on a destination, announcing his choice to head to Lubbock to play for the Longhorns Big 12 rival, Texas Tech.

However, Moore has now elected to change course once again, switching his commitment to SMU.

Before his quick departure from the team, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian attempted to clear the air on Moore's situation, telling the media that it was simply a matter of coaching and discipline and that Moore is still with the team. 

"He's getting coached, and that's what we do," Sarkisian said. "I think sometimes people get this misconception that because I'm a player's coach, that we don't coach hard. We have a demanding staff. We coach hard. We believe in discipline and doing things the right way."

However, things disintegrated quickly from there, as Moore made his exit one week later. 

Recommended Articles

tex moore getty
Play
Football

Former Longhorns WR Joshua Moore Switches Commitment To SMU

Former Texas wideout Joshua Moore has finally made a decision on his college destination.

just now
just now
E4CFeKuVgAUX0ej
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns LB Target Harold Perkins Announces De-Commitment from Texas A&M

Texas' top defensive target just come back onto the board

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Rueben Owens
Play
Recruiting

Elite 2023 Longhorns RB Target Rueben Owens Reveals Final Five Schools, Decision Timeline

2023 El Campo star running back and key Texas Longhorns target Rueben Owens revealed his final five schools over the weekend

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Moore, who led the Longhorns in receiving in 2020, is coming off recent frustrating performances, including in the team's recent loss to the Baylor Bears, in which he made a handful of critical mistakes that could have changed the outcome of the game. He was visibly upset on the sidelines in that game.

Already short on playmakers at the wide receiver spot heading into 2022, Moore's choice to leave was a major blow to the program. 

However, with the emergence of freshman sensation Xavier Worthy, and hopefully a healthy Troy Omeire and Jordan Whittington, Texas will still be in good shape at the position. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

tex moore getty
Football

Former Longhorns WR Joshua Moore Switches Commitment To SMU

Former Texas wideout Joshua Moore has finally made a decision on his college destination.

just now
E4CFeKuVgAUX0ej
Recruiting

Longhorns LB Target Harold Perkins Announces De-Commitment from Texas A&M

Texas' top defensive target just come back onto the board

5 hours ago
Rueben Owens
Recruiting

Elite 2023 Longhorns RB Target Rueben Owens Reveals Final Five Schools, Decision Timeline

2023 El Campo star running back and key Texas Longhorns target Rueben Owens revealed his final five schools over the weekend

7 hours ago
USATSI_17546531
News

One Longhorn Hoops Team Falls From Top 25

The Longhorn men are out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after splitting their games last week

8 hours ago
Dicker
Football

Longhorns Spring Practice Depth Chart: Special Teams

It appears the Longhorns will be looking for new blood at placekicker, punter and long snapper in 2022

10 hours ago
USATSI_16904044
News

Coach Patterson: Best - and Most Unselfish - Longhorns Hire Yet

Good for the Longhorns. ... and sports notes from across Texas ...

Jan 23, 2022
Anthony Cook
Football

Texas Spring Football Depth Chart: Risky Faces At Safety Spot?

Texas will be replacing both safeties after a rocky first season in the Steve Sarkisian era

Jan 23, 2022
USATSI_17546422
Men's Basketball

No. 23 Texas Beats Oklahoma State At Home in Defensive Slugfest

Oklahoma State came into Austin looking for its second win over the Longhorns this season

Jan 22, 2022