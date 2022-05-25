Skip to main content

Longhorns Alum Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out On Uvalde Shootings

Longhorns super-fan Matthew McConaughey spoke on the shootings in his home town

Sports franchises, political figures, and celebrities across the United States are beginning to speak out in regard to the tragic mass shooting that devastated the small Texas city of Uvalde, where at least 19 children were killed at Robb Elementary.

The latest among that group is Texas native and avid Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey, who just so happens to be from Uvalde himself.

"Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," McConaughey wrote in a statement just after midnight that appeared on his social media platforms.

DSC_1444
1166625169
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 12.00.20 PM

The shooting at the elementary school came at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman, who according to officials had shot his grandmother and crashed his vehicle near the campus and "was shooting everybody" when he entered the building, where second-, third- and fourth-graders were attending class.

McConaughey wrote that Americans need to "rearrange our values" so that people can find common ground "above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FSQSVg5XIAAbMkg
Play
Recruiting

Talented OL Isaiah Robinson Has Texas in Top Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago
ricky
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Legend Ricky Williams Legally Changes His Name

"I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship.'' - the former Ricky Williams

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
rowan brumbaugh
Play
Men's Basketball

Future Longhorn Rowan Brumbaugh Shows Out at Omni Elite All-Star Game

Brumbaugh got a chance to show off his talent in the Mecca of basketball

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago

"The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?'" he wrote. "We can't exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

McConaughey, 52, who has called himself "a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde'' and who has considered running for governor of Texas, added, "This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better."

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

FSQSVg5XIAAbMkg
Recruiting

Talented OL Isaiah Robinson Has Texas in Top Group

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff25 minutes ago
ricky
Football

Texas Longhorns Legend Ricky Williams Legally Changes His Name

"I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship.'' - the former Ricky Williams

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
rowan brumbaugh
Men's Basketball

Future Longhorn Rowan Brumbaugh Shows Out at Omni Elite All-Star Game

Brumbaugh got a chance to show off his talent in the Mecca of basketball

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Ivan Melendez 4
Baseball

Texas Star First Baseman Named Big 12 Player of the Year

A number of Longhorns received all-conference honors.

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
Trey Faltine 5
Baseball

No. 19 Texas Opens Big 12 Tournament Against Oklahoma State

A strong tourney run could put the Longhorns in line to host a regional.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
beard
Men's Basketball

Top 25 College Coaches: Where is Chris Beard?

Beard had a 22-12 record in his first season at Texas

By Zach Dimmitt23 hours ago
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Alabama Lands Commit From Elite QB Eli Holstein; Tide Moving on From Manning?

The Alabama Crimson Tide has landed a commitment from an elite 2023 QB, Eli Holstein. Does that signal they have moved on from Arch Manning?

By Matt GalatzanMay 24, 2022
DSC_8043
News

Longhorns End Run at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns were unable to rally and move on to match play after Monday’s final round of stroke play

By Matthew PostinsMay 24, 2022