Texas Wins Fourth NCAA Men's Golf Team Championship

Bolstered by early wins by Parker and Pierceson Coody, the Longhorns held off Arizona State in the final two matches

The Texas Longhorns won their fourth NCAA golf team championship on Wednesday, defeating Arizona State, 3-2, at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The title was Texas’ first since 2012. Texas also won two in 1971 and 1972 during the days of Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite.

This was Texas’ fourth appearance in the finals since the NCAA wen to its current match-play format in 2009. Along with Texas’ win over Alabama in 2012, the Longhorns lost to Oregon in 2016 and Stanford in 2019.

Travis Vick clinched the title for the Longhorns on the day’s final match, as he defeated Cameron Sisk, 1-up. Vick grabbed an early lead and won the first three holes, but Sisk came right back to tie the match on the seventh hole. The match was tied as late as the 11th hole, but Vick won the 12th hole and then held onto the lead. He was 1-up for the final three holes.

Just as Vick’s match was coming to an end, the match between Texas’ Mason Nome and Arizona State’s David Puig was on its 19th hole. The closest match of the day included nine holes in which Nome and Puig were tied. Puig won the first playoff hole to take the match.

Before the final dramatics, Cole Hammer lost the first match of the day for Texas, as he fell to Arizona State’s Mason Anderson, 3&2. Anderson grabbed a 1-up lead after the first holes and was 4-up by the seventh hole and he was never threatened, as the match ended after 16 holes.

Next, Parker Coody executed what in match-play terms can only be called a blowout, as he defeated James Leow, 6&5. Coody won the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth holes to build a 5-up lead that Loew simply couldn’t rally from. The match ended after 13 holes.

Pierceson Coody didn’t blow out his opponent like Parker, but he did beat Preston Summerhays, 2&1. Coody grabbed the lead on the second hole, built it up to three at one point and then nearly lost it twice on the back nine, as Summerhays got the lead down to one hole on both No. 13 and No. 16. But, Coody won the 17th hole to claim the match.

