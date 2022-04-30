Skip to main content
NFL Draft

What Happened to Texas in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With 262 selections, one would assume that Texas would have at least one player selected, but not a single Longhorn was picked

The Texas Longhorns are trying to build back up under Steve Sarkisian. Part of that is building a pipeline of talent into the NFL.

Well, at least for this cycle, the Longhorns didn’t have a single player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’s just the second time it’s happened, with the Longhorns going without a draft selection in 2014 for the first time in program history. 

Dicker

Cameron Dicker

Cade Brewer talks experience, leadership

Cade Brewer

sark.0

Steve Sarkisian

That just happened be the transition year between long-time coach Mack Brown — who left the program after the 2013 season — and Charlie Strong, who took over for the 2014 season.

It comes a season after the Longhorns had five players selected — tackle Sam Cosmi, defensive ends Joseph Ossai and Ta’Quon Graham, defensive back Caden Sterns and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

At least Texas held onto its record for most players taken in a single draft, which was 17 in 1984. The Georgia Bulldogs — the defending national champions — approached that mark in this draft, as the Bulldogs finished with 15 selections. Georgia did break the record for most players taken in the current seven-round format. The Longhorns’ 17 players came in a 12-round format.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 3.06.26 PM
Play
Football

Longhorns Transfer Target Ochaun Mathis Picks Nebraska Over Texas

The Longhorns have missed out on an impact transfer along the defensive front

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ja'kobe walter
Play
Men's Basketball

Elite In-State Shooting Guard Visiting Texas this Weekend

Texas is still without a commitment for the class of 2023

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Messinger OSU
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Blown Out 14-3 As Longhorns Drop Game Two to Lose the Series

The Longhorns take on the Cowboys in game two on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 season in their first season under coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas won four of its first five games under Sarkisian, including its first two Big 12 games before facing Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry game in Dallas. There, the Longhorns lost a 38-20 halftime lead and gave up 25 Sooner points in the fourth quarter to fall, 55-48.

The loss triggered a six-game losing streak for Texas, topped by the Longhorns’ 56-55 overtime loss to Kansas at home on Nov. 20. It was Kansas’ first road win in Big 12 action since 2008 and broke a 56-game losing streak.

Texas won the next week against Kansas State to finish out the season, but the Longhorns missed a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 season.

Derek Kerstetter Talks Texas Offensive Line

Derek Kerstetter

Oct 16, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) leaps over Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson (9) in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Josh Thompson

Bijan Sark

Steve Sarkisian

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 3.06.26 PM
Football

Longhorns Transfer Target Ochaun Mathis Picks Nebraska Over Texas

The Longhorns have missed out on an impact transfer along the defensive front

By Matt Galatzan3 hours ago
ja'kobe walter
Men's Basketball

Elite In-State Shooting Guard Visiting Texas this Weekend

Texas is still without a commitment for the class of 2023

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Messinger OSU
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Blown Out 14-3 As Longhorns Drop Game Two to Lose the Series

The Longhorns take on the Cowboys in game two on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
Lauren Ebo
News

Lauren Ebo Announces her Transfer Destination

The former Texas forward will use her final year of eligibility with an NCAA Tournament team that plays in the ACC

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Hansen 3
Men's Basketball

GAME LOG: Bullpen Woes Haunt Texas as Longhorns Drop Game One 8-6

The Longhorns take on the Cowboys in game one on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
FPn9PM-XwAcvOoO
News

Longhorns DE David Abiara Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns have lost six players to the transfer portal in the last week

By Matt GalatzanApr 29, 2022
D029C3F4-FBB8-4C0B-97A7-36810142A7F0
Football

Pair of Texas WRs Enter the Transfer Portal

Two more Longhorns entered the portal Friday, making that five total Texas players electing to transfer this week

By Zach DimmittApr 29, 2022
ninvnxrlz415oyqwy2jq
Recruiting

Texas Lands In Top 5 For Talented OT Connor Stroh

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffApr 29, 2022