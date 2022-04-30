What Happened to Texas in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With 262 selections, one would assume that Texas would have at least one player selected, but not a single Longhorn was picked

The Texas Longhorns are trying to build back up under Steve Sarkisian. Part of that is building a pipeline of talent into the NFL.

Well, at least for this cycle, the Longhorns didn’t have a single player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’s just the second time it’s happened, with the Longhorns going without a draft selection in 2014 for the first time in program history.

That just happened be the transition year between long-time coach Mack Brown — who left the program after the 2013 season — and Charlie Strong, who took over for the 2014 season.

It comes a season after the Longhorns had five players selected — tackle Sam Cosmi, defensive ends Joseph Ossai and Ta’Quon Graham, defensive back Caden Sterns and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

At least Texas held onto its record for most players taken in a single draft, which was 17 in 1984. The Georgia Bulldogs — the defending national champions — approached that mark in this draft, as the Bulldogs finished with 15 selections. Georgia did break the record for most players taken in the current seven-round format. The Longhorns’ 17 players came in a 12-round format.

The Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 season in their first season under coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas won four of its first five games under Sarkisian, including its first two Big 12 games before facing Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry game in Dallas. There, the Longhorns lost a 38-20 halftime lead and gave up 25 Sooner points in the fourth quarter to fall, 55-48.

The loss triggered a six-game losing streak for Texas, topped by the Longhorns’ 56-55 overtime loss to Kansas at home on Nov. 20. It was Kansas’ first road win in Big 12 action since 2008 and broke a 56-game losing streak.

Texas won the next week against Kansas State to finish out the season, but the Longhorns missed a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 season.

