Key Staff Member Returning To Texas Following NFL Stint

After being lured away from the 40 Acres for an NFL opportunity with Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars, the University of Texas is set to welcome back former chief of staff, Fernando Lovo.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, it is not known whether Lovo will be finishing the regular season with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville has largely struggled this season, and is expected to have significant turnover within the staff as the year progresses.

Lovo served under former Texas head coach Tom Herman during his stints at both Texas and the University of Houston, after working under Meyer at Florida and Ohio State, where he held the title of "football operations coordinator.''

Texas, of course, moved on from Tom Herman just after the new year following an up-and-down four-year tenure during which Herman won four consecutive bowl games, but finished 1-3 against Oklahoma, and lost 18 total games over that time.

Lovo’s primary responsibilities under Herman at both schools were to serve as the lead on off-the-field operations, Those operations included non-coaching matters, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, video, and other types of administrative staff.

He also acted as the liaison between the communications, administration, game-day business, and other offices within the athletic department.

While with Meyer at Florida and Ohio State, Lovo was an important part of two administrations that were on top of the college football landscape, appearing in and winning multiple national championships.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.