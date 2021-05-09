No. 6 Texas Baseball Takes Series Over No. 3 TCU With 9-3 Sunday Win

The Texas Longhorns baseball team earned a massive win on Sunday afternoon, sealing the series with a 9-3 win over the TCU Horned Frogs

The Texas Longhorns baseball team won perhaps their biggest series of the season on Sunday afternoon, blowing out the TCU Horned Frogs at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.

Zach Zubia got things going for the Longhorns, finishing 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI, sending Texas into a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a solo home run.

Cam Williams also had a tremendous day for the Horns, going 2-for-3 with a home run, and three RBI. while Trey Faltine finished 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Longhorns Slugger Ivan Melendez also got involved in the festivities, knocking in Mike Antico with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Texas would seal things up in the sixth inning, scoring four more runs to make the lead 9-0, before the Horned Frogs were able to get on the board.

With the win, The Longhorns now sit in an excellent position heading into their final stretch of games next week.

Texas will return home to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m., where they will host Texas Southern in a mid-week tilt.

