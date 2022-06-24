'Crazy Amount of Money': Texas Golfer on LIV Tour Offer

The Longhorn, who just helped them to a national championship, turned down a 'multi-million dollar' offer from the upstart tour

The upstart LIV Golf Tour isn’t just after PGA Tour and European Tour stars as they try to build their product.

The Tour is also after young players that don’t have a professional profile just yet, and that push included Texas golfer Pierceson Coody.

Coody just wrapped up his career at Texas, helping the Longhorns win the NCAA Tournament team championship for the fourth time in school history. Right after that tournament ended, Coody headed for the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the feeder tour for the PGA Tour.

He’s already played in two events and earned $31,125.

But, had Coody made a different decision, he might be rolling in what he told Golf Magazine was a “multi-million dollar” offer.

The Saudi-financed LIV Golf Tour approached Coody and his father, Kyle, with a significant offer to bypass the PGA Tour and join their tour. By doing so, Coody would have ultimately been banned from the PGA Tour, which has banned any players that have left for the new tour.

That includes Brooks Koepka, who just left for the LIV Golf Tour earlier this week. Former Texas players Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are on the PGA Tour and have given no indication they intend to bolt for the new league.

Coody doesn’t sound like he has any intention to do that, either, saying playing on the PGA Tour is his ultimate goal.

“I might be sitting on my couch with millions in my bank account watching my friends play on the PGA Tour, and that would have been devastating,” Coody told Golf Magazine.

Coody called it a “crazy amount of money” and said that after he initially turned the league down, they sweetened the offer by extending one to his brother, Parker.

He still turned it down. The PGA Tour runs through the blood of the Coody family. Their grandfather, Charles, won the 1971 Masters and 15 times on the PGA Tour.

