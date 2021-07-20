Elite 2022 DL Omari Abor Reveals Plans To Visit 40 Acres

REPORT: Elite 2022 DL Omari Abor To Visit Austin July 30
The Texas Longhorns received good news on the recruiting front this week when elite Duncanville (TX) defensive end product Omari Abor revealed his intentions to visit the 40 Acres on July 30 to Mike Roach of 247Sports.
Abor will be in attendance alongside other elite prospects, including Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins, who played a part in helping bring Abor to Austin.
“We just made the plan last night while we was on the (video) game,” Abor told Horns247.
Perkins, who recently visited Austin himself, is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country and is considering a host of top-tier schools, including Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Oregon, and Florida, with the Longhorns, Aggies, and Tigers thought to be in the best position for his signature.
Arguably the top edge prospect in the entire country, Abor is a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.
Abor revealed his top-10 this spring, named the Longhorns amongst his finalists, alongside Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, USC, and Arizona State.
Abor has been primarily recruited by special teams coordinator Jeff Banks and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.
