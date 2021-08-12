Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Sarkisian's Longhorns Overrated? One National Outlet Says Yes

Are the Texas Longhorns 2021 expectations a little bit too high?
Author:

The Texas Longhorns are one of the more intriguing teams in college football heading into the 2021 season. 

One reason for that, is their brand new head coach, Steve Sarkisian. 

Following his national championship run with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which came complete with two Heisman trophy candidates, including the winner of the award, Sarkisian came to the Longhorns as arguably the most sought-after head coaching candidate in the entire nation. 

Behind Sarkisian, star players like Bijan Robinson, DaMarvion Overshown, D'Shawn Jamison, and Keondre Coburn, not to mention the all-star coaching staff he assembled in the ensuing weeks, Texas came in ranked No. 19 overall in the country in USA Today's preseason coaches poll.

However, according to that same outlet, the coaches might have voted Texas a little bit too high, as they were also labeled one of the five most overrated teams in the rankings. 

Expectations are always high for the Longhorns, so don’t expect much of a honeymoon for coach Steve Sarkisian. Difficulties come right away.

First, he must figure out his quarterback situation with four-year starter Sam Ehlinger off to the NFL. Neither Casey Thompson nor Hudson Card have seen significant action except for Thompson’s impressive second half of last year’s bowl game. Add to the equation that Sarkisian’s offense isn’t an exact fit for what was run the past four years under Tom Herman and there are some expected growing pains. The problem is that there isn’t much time for that with No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette visiting in the opener and a trip to Arkansas the following week.

New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski has his own challenges. Texas hasn’t broken the top 50 in scoring defense in the past three years. With all the other Big 12 contenders returning starting quarterbacks, more will be expected out of this group to possibly contend in the league.

– Erick Smith

Recommended Articles

Sark
Play
News

Sarkisian's Longhorns Overrated? One National Outlet Says Yes

Are the Texas Longhorns 2021 expectations a little bit too high?

USATSI_16138561
Play
News

Is Casey Thompson Taking The Lead In The Texas QB Battle?

Even though the QB battle is strong, Casey Thompson feels content with his role in the lineup at Texas

usa_today_13308825
Play
Football

West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns will face West Virginia's elite defense when they travel to Morgantown

Alongside the Longhorns, Notre Dame (No. 7), USC (No. 14), Miami (No. 16), and Ole Miss (No. 25) were the other four teams to make the list. 

One way or another, we will find out if USA Today is right soon enough when College Football Playoff dark horse contender Lousiana (No. 23) comes to Austin on September 4. 

Texas will also face tough early-season tests against Arkansas in Fayetteville and conference opponents Texas Tech (homes) and TCU (road) before their showdown with Oklahoma in Dallas. 

CONTINUE READING: Texas' Card Taking QB Battle In Stride Under Sarkisian's Direction

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Sark
News

Sarkisian's Longhorns Overrated? One National Outlet Says Yes

Are the Texas Longhorns 2021 expectations a little bit too high?

USATSI_16138561
News

Is Casey Thompson Taking The Lead In The Texas QB Battle?

Even though the QB battle is strong, Casey Thompson feels content with his role in the lineup at Texas

usa_today_13308825
Football

West Virginia Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns will face West Virginia's elite defense when they travel to Morgantown

USATSI_16138201
Football

Is Hudson Card Proving To Be Viable Starter for Texas?

Hudson Card could be the starting quarterback for Texas, but for now, he's learning on the fly.

USATSI_15382521
Football

West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas Longhorns

Mountaineers offense looks to take things to the next level in 2021

Screen Shot 2021-08-10 at 1.54.16 PM
Recruiting

2023 Texas Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. Getting Closer To Austin

A major 2023 target is moving into the Longhorns backyard for the final two years of his high school career

Sark
News

Where Does Texas Rank In the Coaches’ Poll Top 25?

Texas will be ranked to begin the 2021 season under Steve Sarkisian

Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Ehlinger Closing In On Starting QB Spot For Colts?

Former Longhorns Star Sam Ehlinger took starting reps at Colts training camp on Tuesday