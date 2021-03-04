Seven Longhorns named Lage Academic Achievement Award recipients

The Longhorns are winning in and out of the classroom with seven recipients of the Lage Academic Award

The University of Texas is an institution first that just so happens have a focal point in athletics. As one of the top schools in the state and across the nation, athletes come to Austin with the intent of enhancing not just their knowledge in the classroom.

A few Longhorns are now being praised for their work outside their respective sports.

Texas Athletics announced Wednesday that seven University of Texas student-athletes are recipients of the 11th annual Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, the Big 12 Conference's highest academic honor.

The honorees cover five different Longhorn programs. The winners are Kamaka Hepa and Blake Nevins (Men’s Basketball), Hailee Cooper (Golf), Daniel Krueger (Men’s Swimming & Diving), Grace Ariola (Women’s Swimming & Diving), Emily Strouphaier (Soccer) and Colleen Sullivan (Softball).

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must have lettered at least once in their athletic career while maintaining residence at their institution for at least one full academic year.

The honorees, which only can be recognized once, should have completed 100 hours of credit with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.80 or higher at the time of the nomination.

The award honored in memory of Large, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and later the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007.

All winners from each of the Big 12 programs will be featured on the video board at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships, scheduled for March 10-13 at the T-Mobile Center and March 11-14 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

