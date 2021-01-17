Shorthanded Longhorns Dominate K-State 82-67

Despite missing three key playmakers on Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team took care of business in a 82-67 win over the Kansas State Wildcats

The fourth-ranked Texas Longhorns took the floor for their Saturday night matchup against Kansas State in Austin missing three key members of the rotation, but thanks to the vast depth on the roster, the Longhorns were able to cruise to an easy 82-67 win, moving to 11-2 on the season.

Those three players, forwards Greg Brown, Kai Jones, and Brock Cunningham were held out of the game due to undisclosed reasons, leaving the Longhorns with just seven available scholarship players for the matchup.

READ MORE: Longhorns Coach Tracker: Steve Sarkisian Transforming Texas Staff

In replacement of the three missing bigs, frontcourt reserve Kamaka Hepa made his first start of the season and did not disappoint, as the junior scored 15 points on 4-7 shooting from three, and pulled down three boards with one block and one steal.

The Longhorns, however, were ultimately led by a committee, as guard pairing of Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey, who finished with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Jones ended the game by shooting 7-of-12 from the field and grabbing six boards, while Ramey added nine assists and three rebounds to his 5-of-7 shooting performance.

Senior Jericho Sims meanwhile, was also able to finish the game in double figures, adding 14 points, and grabbing seven rebounds of his own.

READ MORE: Georgia Coordinator Lanning Says No to Longhorns

As a team, the Longhorns finished the game shooting 52.5-percent from the floor and 38.7-percent from beyond the arc, all while forcing 13 turnovers to just 10 of their own.

Texas was also able to hold the Wildcats to just 43-percent shooting on the other end and allowed just 7-of-19 from three.

Now sitting at 5-1 in Big 12 play, the Longhorns will hit the floor once again on Wednesday night when they travel to Ames to take on the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with Texas winning 78-72 over the Cyclones in Austin on January 5.