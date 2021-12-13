Southlake Shortcut: QB Quinn Ewers is Texas Longhorns Jet Fuel

We can talk about “culture,” and plenty of people inside the University of Texas football program concede that the Longhorns carry an air of “entitlement” that is an obstacle to winning.

We can talk about “coaching” and “talent” and “depth” and “luck” and all the factors that can push obstacles aside.

But in the end? Get me a quarterback. That’s the fastest and most structurally-sound upgrade.

UT-bound Quinn Ewers isn’t just a 6-3 “can of deodorant” coming to Austin to glaze over stench; he’s a 6-3 pillar, a foundational piece upon which to build.

Want the Longhorns to seem “luckier”? Ewers will magically make that happen.

Want more roster depth? Considering the fact that in addition to the incumbents, UT’s hottest high-school recruit is California QB Maalik Murphy, you get that instantly. And talent? Ewers figures to be a magnet for other UT prospects.

Want better coaching? All of this staff’s pole-dancing monkeys and profanity-laced bus rides will fade to obscurity as coach Steve Sarkisian pairs with Ewers to push one another to the top.

During his time at Southlake Carroll, he graded out as the No. 2 QB prospect for the 2022 recruiting class on SI99’s preseason list behind Westlake (Austin) Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

Ewers then reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled at Ohio State, where he eventually lost the starting job competition to Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud.

There are pitfall dangers here. Ewers transfers from Ohio State having accomplished nothing at the college level short of cashing his NIL check.

What if he’s overrated? What if he’s unlucky? What if, Heaven forbid, he’s … entitled?

Maybe Sark is already guarding against it. There will be a competition for the job … Casey Thompson vs. Hudson Card vs. … whomever.

“We have to open that job up,” Sarkisian said. “I think we have to let these guys compete to see the development. We’re gonna tear this thing all the way down, and we’re gonna start this thing back at square one …”

Tear it down. Build it up. With a pillar.

The Coach Sark building plan, in terms of the construction blueprint, though, just got jet-fuel accelerated.

Get good.

Get good fast.

Get in line to join the fast-paced parade,

Get you a quarterback - and UT just did.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.