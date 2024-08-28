Steve Sarkisian Shares Touching Thoughts After Death of Edith Royal
Edith Royal, wife of former Texas football coach and Longhorn legend Darrell K. Royal, passed away on Monday at the age of 98.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian shared his thoughts on the tragedy, having never met Darrell due to his passing back in 2012, Sarkisian shared how Edith connected with him when he was hired at the university.
"I did not get to meet Coach Royal," Sarkisian said. "But I got a wonderful video message from Edith when I first got the job here that I still have."
Both were originally from Oklahoma, and Edith married Darrell Royal in 1944. The two spent nearly seven decades together and had three children, seeing two of their own pass away before them in automobile accidents.
Darrell was hired by Texas as the program's head coach in 1957, and would go on to become one of the most well-known and successful coaches in the history of college football. During the 20 years he spent with the Longhorns, he had an overall record of 167-45-5 and won three national championships. He also served as the university's athletic director, oversaw the integration of the athletics programs, and now has the football stadium in his name.
"The impact that they've had here, not only at the University of Texas, but in Austin, the impact that Coach Royal had on the game of football itself, and the fact that I get to sit in the same chair he did is pretty humbling," Sarkisian said. "You know, it's definitely an honor. Hopefully, we can go out and play a brand of football that he'd be proud of as well."
Darrell was buried in Austin after passing away due to complications with Alzheimer's disease. Edith was known for her founding of the Darrell K. Royal Research Fund for Alzheimer's Disease months before his death.