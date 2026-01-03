Parker Livingstone Sends Heartfelt Goodbye Message to Texas Fans

Whether people like it or not, the NCAA transfer portal has completely reshaped the way in which college football players navigate their years of eligibility.

The impact of the portal has hit the Texas Longhorns forcefully this season, with 16 players having entered it already.

One of these players is wide receiver Parker Livingstone, who recently posted a heartfelt goodbye message to Longhorn fans.

Livingstone addresses the fans as he parts ways with Texas

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) before warming up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies

Livingstone chose Texas over programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies out of high school, and the Lucas, Texas, native seemed to have found his home on the Forty Acres.

However, two seasons later, he has posted a lengthy message as he prepares to take his talents somewhere else.

Livingstone began his message by thanking Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.

“He [Jackson] is directly responsible for my development over the past 2 years,” Livingstone said. “He is a fantastic coach and even better man.”

Next, the redshirt sophomore thanked his teammates, saying that they are some his best friends and will remain so even after his departure. Livingstone has spent this year living with quarterback Arch Manning, and the two have seemingly established a strong bond on and off the field.

Livingstone continued on by thanking the young fans who have worn his name on their backs, emphasizing that he hopes he has shown them how far hard work and self belief can take them. As someone who grew up in Texas as a Longhorn fan, he understands what the team can mean to the younger generation.

Livingstone on current reality of college football

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA: Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and Texas Longhorns wide receiver Rett Andersen (35) react during overtime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Finally, he addressed the “ever-changing” nature of college football.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be going into the portal looking for a new home,” he said. “Some things are out of my control. Such is the reality of the ever-changing landscape of college football. Emptied my tank every day for this great university, my teammates & all of the good folks of Texas. Grateful.”

This final paragraph of his message is somewhat vague, but it might confirm what many already suspected: that other factors influenced Livingstone’s departure decision.

One theory is that Texas is trying to lock down Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman. News has surfaced that the Longhorns are trying to set up a visit with the portal’s top-ranked receiver, which could’ve put Livingstone in a tough spot.

Whether or not this is the reality of the situation is currently unknown and might remain that way. The transfer portal is one of a complex nature, and it sometimes allows for uncalled drama and speculation.

What is concretely known at this time is that Livingstone will be donning the jersey of a different team next season, and he will have to pick a landing spot within the next two weeks before the portal closes.

As he made clear in his message, his tenure at Texas was an important part of his college football journey despite the fact that it lasted just two seasons.