Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse.

“If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''

There is no "Arch Smith.'' There is, however, Arch Manning, widely viewed as the top player in the college football recruiting class of 2023, and considered by some to be one of the most-desired recruits of all time.

And he recently announced his commitment to the University of Texas.

The hype is undeniable; Arch is the nephew of Super Bowl champion QBs Peyton and Eli Manning and is himself a five-star quarterback at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. But Farrell insists that Manning’s reputation is inflated out of proportion due to the reputation of his famous family, which includes Arch’s father, Cooper, a star high school prospect who gave up football due to a spinal stenosis diagnosis. And grandfather Archie Manning, a standout NFL player who was the No. 2 player taken in the 1971 NFL Draft.

Arch's high school numbers are impressive. He's a three-year starter with a so-far total of 6,307 passing yards, and 81 touchdown passes with 18 interceptions. The 6-4, 215-pounder also has 19 career rushing touchdowns.

But, said Farrell, “He plays a very low level of competition ... I’ve got Arch sliding into the sixth, fifth range in this class itself.”

The Longhorns obviously disagree. But this much is true: the commitment of Manning, the upcoming expectations for years to come at Texas just went through the roof - meaning the Manning hype is just beginning.

