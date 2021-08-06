Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballPodcastForumSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Texas Assistant Coach Wins Gold For U.S Track And Field In Tokyo

A volunteer assistant coach for UT's track and field team struck gold for Team USA on Tuesday
Author:

The United States track and field team has had an overall disappointing Olympics in Tokyo this year compared to usual expectations. Yet, one Texas Longhorn's assistant coach won gold for the Americans on Tuesday after an outstanding performance at the discus throw. 

Longhorns volunteer assistant coach Valarie Allman came in first place for Women's Discus with a throw of 226 feet, three inches on her first attempt. She managed to beat out Kristin Pudenz of Germany who won silver, and Yaime Perez of Cuba who won the bronze medal. 

READ MORE: Chris Beard Ushering In New Standard For Texas Basketball

As a volunteer assistant for Texas, Allman has been with the program since the 2018-2019 season. She took the role in Austin after sustaining an excellent career in the discus throw for the Stanford Cardinal during her college days. 

At Stanford, she was a seven-time All-American who broke the school record for the discus throw. Allman then threw an American record of 230 feet, two inches in 2020. 

At the time on Tuesday, Allman had won the first gold medal at this year's games for the United States. Other Americans have now managed to win gold since then, but her initial first-place finish signals just how dominant her performance was.

Recommended Articles

soccer_Julia_Grosso_texassports_Canadian_National_Team
Play
News

WATCH: Longhorns Senior Julia Grosso Clinches Canada’s First Olympic Gold

The current Texas soccer star made her mark on Olympic history with one kick.

allman
Play
News

Texas Assistant Coach Wins Gold For U.S Track And Field In Tokyo

A volunteer assistant coach for UT's track and field team struck gold for Team USA on Tuesday

texas-tcu
Play
Football

ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Longhorns?

Under a new head coach, the Longhorns have measured expectations heading into 2021

READ MORE: Colts Coach Frank Reich Heaps Praise On Longhorns Sam Ehlinger

Now, Allman will bring her first career gold medal home to Austin to add to her already memorable career. 

CONTINUE READING: Switzer Reveals SEC Prediction for Longhorns and Sooners

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

soccer_Julia_Grosso_texassports_Canadian_National_Team
News

WATCH: Longhorns Senior Julia Grosso Clinches Canada’s First Olympic Gold

The current Texas soccer star made her mark on Olympic history with one kick.

allman
News

Texas Assistant Coach Wins Gold For U.S Track And Field In Tokyo

A volunteer assistant coach for UT's track and field team struck gold for Team USA on Tuesday

texas-tcu
Football

ESPN Post Spring College Football Rankings: Where Are The Longhorns?

Under a new head coach, the Longhorns have measured expectations heading into 2021

Sark
News

Texas Lands Commitment From Talented Out of State Cornerback

The Texas Longhorns landed a big commitment from an out of state defensive back on Thursday night

chris-beard
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard Ushering In New Standard For Texas Basketball

For Chris Beard and the Longhorns, the winning starts now

Ehlinger
News

Colts Coach Frank Reich Heaps Praise On Longhorns Sam Ehlinger

Former Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is earning praise in Colts training camp

USATSI_15137732
News

Kansas Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas

The Kansas Jayhawks bring a defense to Austin that was one of the country's worst in 2020

USATSI_15246170
News

Kansas Offensive Players to Watch VS Texas Longhorns

The Jayhawks bring a struggling offense to Austin under Lance Leipold's new regime