Two Longhorn Football Stars Named To Award Watch Lists

A pair of key Texas players have been named to individual award watch lists for the upcoming season

With the 2021 college football season just around the corner, players all across Division One are receiving preseason recognition for the potential success they bring to their respective teams.

The Texas Longhorns have had numerous players already selected to preseason award watch lists, including running back Bijan Robinson, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive back D'Shawn Jamison, and nose tackle Keondre Coburn.

Now, quarterback Casey Thompson and offensive lineman Junior Angilau will join them. Thompson has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, while Angilau has been included on the Polynesian Player of the Year Award watch list, according to announcements from the organizations of both awards.

The Golden Arm Award is given annually to the top-performing senior or upperclassman set to graduate with their current class. The complete watch list for the award can be found here.

The Polynesian Player of the Year Award is an award full of pride and background. It's awarded annually to the best college football player of Polynesian ancestry. Past notable winners include former Oregon QB Marcus Mariota and former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. The entire watch list can be viewed here.

Thompson will be a major contender to bring home the Golden Arm Award, but first he'll need to secure the starting quarterback position if he's to have any chance at winning.

The senior signal-caller has been in a heated position battle with fellow QB Hudson Card, who has impressed Texas coaches throughout the summer despite a lack of college experience.

During his first three years on the Forty Acres, Thompson had been relegated to a backup role behind former Texas star Sam Ehlinger. An injury to Ehlinger in 2020's Alamo Bowl against Colorado allowed Thompson to take center stage, where he threw for career highs in yards (170) and touchdowns (four) on the way to a 55-23 victory over the Buffaloes.

For Angilau, it's been a steady and successful career as a Longhorn, as the Salt Lake City native will be entering his junior season.

After not playing his freshman year, Angilau became a consistent presence on the offensive line for former head coach Tom Herman. He's started 22 of Texas's last 23 games, all while showing his versatility as an offensive lineman.

Angilau started the 2019 season at right guard, before switching to left guard last season. Now, according to Texas Sports Nation, he could be making a switch to center in anticipation of the upcoming season.

Thompson and Angilau could be seeing a lot of playing time with one another in 2021 depending on who's named the starting quarterback. As two experienced Longhorns, they'll look to bring a winning edge in Steve Sarkisian's first year as head coach.

