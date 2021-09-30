Texas Band To Miss TCU Trip Due To COVID Protocol

The Longhorns will be without their band when they travel to Fort Worth on Saturday

The Texas Longhorns football team is set to be without their marching band this Saturday when they travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.

The band will be forced to miss the trip, after pausing operations due to COVID-19 protocols, with the university citing "an abundance of caution.

The band was also scheduled to perform on Thursday and Friday for the Longhorns volleyball team, which is set to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Austin.

The university released a full statement on the suspension:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Longhorn Band and Longhorn Pep Band are pausing their practice sessions this week due to COVID-19 protocols and will not be able to perform at Texas Athletics events. The Longhorn Pep Band was scheduled to perform at volleyball matches on Thursday and Friday, and the Longhorn Band was scheduled to perform at UT’s football road game at TCU on Saturday, but neither band will be able to attend those events.

The Longhorns (3-1) head into Fort Worth coming off of their highest scoring output in a game since the 2005 season, defeating Texas Tech 70-35.

Texas and TCU are set to kick off at 11 am CT on ABC.

