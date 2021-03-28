Texas Baseball Wins Massive Series Against Oklahoma

The ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns helped solidify their position in the nation after winning the weekend series against the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. While they fell 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, the Horns outscored the Sooners 17-12 over the course of the three-game series.

Interestingly enough, Oklahoma got out to a two-run lead in all three games, but Texas was able to overcome on Friday and Saturday evening to secure the victory.

Unlike the last two games, the Sooners pitching kept them in the game on Sunday afternoon as Oklahoma redshirt sophomore Brandon Carmichael took the mound and pitched seven innings while only giving up one earned run.

Texas secured the series victory on Saturday against their conference arch-rivals but were unable to secure the series sweep on Sunday. Despite third baseman Cam Williams being the superhero in the last two matches, the star was held quiet on Sunday afternoon as he went 0-for-4. On Saturday, Williams homered from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter, the first time he has ever done so.

READ MORE: Longhorns Source: 'No Done Deal' With Beard; Alternate Coach Choices?



Texas showed great resilience all weekend in the face of adversity. Despite being down by two runs on Friday night early, the Longhorns were able to win the game 4-3 in the 11th inning. Texas once again saw themselves down 2-0 in the first inning on Saturday but easily cruised to victory. However, despite falling to 2-0 again on Sunday, the Horns were unable to make up the difference for the third straight day.

Head coach David Pierce and the club have high aspirations this season. Since his move from Tulane in 2017, Pierce has proved that he is one of the best head coaches in the sport. A trip to Omaha and subsequent success is the goal this season.

"I've been involved with a lot of great teams and a lot of great players. I don't know if I've ever had a group of 15 to 17 hitters that are here when I'm here when I get here early ... it's almost a guilt trip if you're not there," said Pierce.

CONTINUE READING: Coach Calipari To Texas? Longhorns Rumor Or Fact?

Overcoming adversity against a tough rival and clawing back in each game this weekend will only help stoke the fires of competitiveness. Texas will need to work on securing the early innings and not getting behind early. They have the talent necessary to do so, but the starting pitching staff will need to step up in the coming weeks. A trip to Omaha may depend on it.

After the Oklahoma series, Texas now sits at 17-7 on the season and is still one of the top clubs in the nation. The Longhorns helped escort the Sooner to a 13-10 record this weekend just as conference play is beginning.

Next up is a mid-week matchup against a very good Texas A&M on Tuesday evening, followed by a series against Kansas next weekend. The Aggies have something to prove against Texas this upcoming week. It is a mid-week matchup that could have lasting consequences for the team on the wrong side of the matchup. Both represent opportunities to help separate themselves from national and conference competition.

What did you think of the Longhorns' series win over Oklahoma? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.