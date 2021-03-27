Coach Calipari To Texas? Longhorns Rumor Or Fact?

Is famed Kentucky head coach John Calipari a candidate at the University of Texas? Lets separate fact from fiction.

We've presented you the facts.

Shaka Smart was urged by the University of Texas to quit and skip off to Marquette so all involved could avoid the embarrassment and paperwork of firing him.

Longhorns brass spent the end of the week courting Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard to come to Austin as Smart's replacement.

Fact. And fact.

What if Beard says no? Or what if a coach even more accomplished that Beard edges his way into the picture?

What about John Calipari coming to Austin?

That, at this moment, is fiction. Or, at best, rumor.

It's a fascinating rumor, though - and one Kentucky fans are accustomed to. Calipari gossip (and maybe Coach Cal's own flirtatious nature) feeds the annual wonders and worries about him chasing another job.

But allow us to straighten this out: As of Friday afternoon, as Shaka was walking away from UT (with a gentle shove from behind), Longhorns big shots were working to, Secure Beard as their No. 1 choice. And, in that moment, their only choice.

Can Beard push the Longhorns to where the program wishes to be? That's the plan, his buyout money at Tech ($4 million) be damned.

Would Calipari, the more senior of the two and a guy who knows his way not only around flattering rumors but also around Final Fours, do so?

That's actually a sensible bet ... his $9 million salary be damned.

As with the Longhorns football program's attempt to lure Urban Meyer out of retirement, however, UT seems to have an organized approach to this. They contended Meyer first, got turned down, and then shifted their attention to eventual hire Steve Sarkisian.

We're told the groundwork here is similar. Beard is the desired big fish ... as opposed to UT casting out multiple lines trying to lure multiple fish.

Calipari’s overall record at Kentucky is 339-93. That makes him desirous. Texas has resources. That should make Austin desirous.

But for now? Texas desires Chris Beard - and hopes he desires them in return.

