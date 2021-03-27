NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Coach Calipari To Texas? Longhorns Rumor Or Fact?

Is famed Kentucky head coach John Calipari a candidate at the University of Texas? Lets separate fact from fiction.
Author:
Publish date:

We've presented you the facts.

Shaka Smart was urged by the University of Texas to quit and skip off to Marquette so all involved could avoid the embarrassment and paperwork of firing him.

Longhorns brass spent the end of the week courting Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard to come to Austin as Smart's replacement.

Fact. And fact.

What if Beard says no? Or what if a coach even more accomplished that Beard edges his way into the picture?

What about John Calipari coming to Austin?

That, at this moment, is fiction. Or, at best, rumor.

It's a fascinating rumor, though - and one Kentucky fans are accustomed to. Calipari gossip (and maybe Coach Cal's own flirtatious nature) feeds the annual wonders and worries about him chasing another job.

But allow us to straighten this out: As of Friday afternoon, as Shaka was walking away from UT (with a gentle shove from behind), Longhorns big shots were working to, Secure Beard as their No. 1 choice. And, in that moment, their only choice.

READ MORE: Source: Texas Longhorns ‘Invited’ Shaka Smart To Leave For Marquette

Can Beard push the Longhorns to where the program wishes to be? That's the plan, his buyout money at Tech ($4 million) be damned.

Would Calipari, the more senior of the two and a guy who knows his way not only around flattering rumors but also around Final Fours, do so?

That's actually a sensible bet ... his $9 million salary be damned.

As with the Longhorns football program's attempt to lure Urban Meyer out of retirement, however, UT seems to have an organized approach to this. They contended Meyer first, got turned down, and then shifted their attention to eventual hire Steve Sarkisian.

We're told the groundwork here is similar. Beard is the desired big fish ... as opposed to UT casting out multiple lines trying to lure multiple fish.

READ MORE: Source: Longhorns in ‘Active Pursuit’ of Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard

Calipari’s overall record at Kentucky is 339-93. That makes him desirous. Texas has resources. That should make Austin desirous.

But for now? Texas desires Chris Beard - and hopes he desires them in return.

Who do you think the Longhorns will hire to replace Smart? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: BREAKING: Shaka Smart Leaving Texas; Longhorns To Pursue Texas Tech Coach?

B50713C1-0634-48DB-A12F-6B6637B22EF2
News

Coach Calipari To Texas? Longhorns Rumor Or Fact?

Is famed Kentucky head coach John Calipari a candidate at the University of Texas? Lets separate fact from fiction.

bball gym longhorns
News

Longhorns Top 8 Coaches To Replace Shaka Smart

The Texas Longhorns and Shaka Smart have officially parted ways, beginning the search for a new head coach of the men's basketball program

USATSI_15792649
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns Trio Spieth, Scheffler and Frittelli Advance at WGC Dell-Match Play

All three former Longhorns will play in the Round of 16 on Saturday morning, hoping to get to Sunday's action

USATSI_15771477
News

BREAKING - Source: Longhorns in ‘Active Pursuit’ of Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard

Scoop: The Texas Longhorns are zeroing in on their replacement for the recently departed Shaka Smart, and they aren't looking very far

shaka
News

Source: Texas Longhorns ‘Invited’ Coach Shaka Smart To Leave For Marquette

According to a high-placed Longhorns source, decision-makers at the University of Texas met with Shaka Smart on the Monday after the NCAA loss to work towards an amicable departure

USATSI_14116065
Men's Basketball

Chris Beard to Texas? A Nightmare For Texas Tech

Nightmare Scenario For Texas Tech; Could Chris Beard Go to Texas After Shaka Smart's Departure?

Shaka-Smart-Hair
News

BREAKING: Shaka Smart Leaving Texas; Longhorns Pursuing Texas Tech Coach

Shaka Smart needed to be fired. But before that could happen? He creates his own exit - and the Texas Longhorns are already be chasing his replacement

USATSI_15768673
News

BREAKING: Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart to Leave Longhorns For Marquette

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly on the verge of losing their head coach, Shaka Smart, who is emerging as a leading candidate at Marquette