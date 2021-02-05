NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

'Texas Beats Oklahoma'? In Recruiting, Not Quite Yet

Sarkisian finished the 2021 recruiting cycle on a positive note, but missed the mark in some key areas - the biggest "mark'' being what OU does
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is aware of the football mountain that must be scaled. Rope in one hand, axe in the other. Foothold by foothold. 

Frankly, given the circumstances that led to the exit of his predecessor Tom Herman, the first foothold would be to make sure to not lose to Iowa State.

And the top of the mountain would be to be the equal of Alabama, in every way.

But in between and along the climb? The University of Texas needs to conquer the Oklahoma Sooners in their recruiting war.

READ MORE: Did The Longhorns Meet Their Team Needs On Signing Day?

To open 2021, of course, Sark got a late start. “What we did is really try to get again and establish and analyze as quickly as we could our current roster and our current roster management,” Sarkisian said in review on College Football Live Saturday. “And then we tried to fill in those next 19 kids that signed in December and where they fit on the roster. And then we tried to dig into where are real needs on the roster here moving forward ... We left ourselves a little bit of wiggle room (for transfers).''

"Needs'' and "wiggle room'' is not exactly the same as, "We kicked Sooner butt.'' But Sarkisian's initial focus here was to salvage the 2021 class, while also preparing for the next cycle. And "salvage'' - again, not the sort of word used in grand headlines - the Longhorns did do.

The good news is that National Signing Day saw UT finishing with the No. 16 class overall, as well as the No. 2 class in the Big 12 conference.

The bad news, specifically? The Horns landed just one recruit from the SI99 player rankings.

The bad news, generally? Finishing "No. 2 in the Big 12'' isn't good enough, especially as long as OU finishes No. 1.

The Sooners, who finished with the No. 12 class in the country, and pulled in five signatures from the SI99 rankings, a group led by the No. 1. overall player in the nation in quarterback Caleb Williams.

Sark is fresh off the Tuscaloosa campus, and has a newly-minted title ring to show for it. So when it comes to climbing that championship mountain, he knows the ropes. And the axe. And the footholds.

Step by step. Inch by inch. Recruits. Roster. Practices. Games.

"Texas Beats Oklahoma''? Not last October. Not this February. But if Sark can engineer this climb just right ... Maybe next October. And then maybe next February, and an accelerated move up the mountain.

CONTINUE READING: Did Longhorns Recruit Walk-On Winner At QB?

263973
News

'Texas Beats Oklahoma'? In Recruiting, Not Quite Yet

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian finished the 2021 recruiting cycle on a positive note, but missed the mark in some key areas - the "mark'' being what OU does

6361879_a16c9c2338e8405c8873bb69026979af
News

Did Longhorns Recruit Walk-On Winner At QB?

The Texas Longhorns ended their 2021 recruiting cycle by adding a talent group of walk-on prospects on Thursday, including one that could impact the quarterback competition

9776345
Football

Did The Longhorns Meet Their Team Needs On Signing Day?

Which team needs to the Texas Longhorns meet on National Signing Day?

Screen Shot 2021-02-04 at 10.34.25 AM
News

Longhorns Expected To Add DFW Area High School Coach To Key Recruiting Role

The Texas Longhorns are still making major moves on the recruiting front. Only this time, it is on the administrative side.

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
Football

How Did Sarkisian’s Transition Class Stack Up To His Predecessors?

How Does Steve Sarkisian’s Transition Class Compare to Tom Herman’s and Charlie Strong’s?

5c40ecd400d6a.image
News

Which 2021 Longhorn Recruits Can Have An Instant Impact Next Season?

The Texas Longhorns made an impressive finish to the 2021 recruiting cycle. Now that the class is full completed, which players have a chance to make an instant impact next season?

Austin Uke
News

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Talented Dallas OL Picks Stanford Over Texas

Talented Dallas-area offensive tackle Austin Uke spurned the Texas Longhorns for the Stanford Cardinal on National Signing Day, handing Steve Sarkisian his first defeat of the day

David Abiara
Football

Can In-State DE David Abiara Make A Quick Impact at Texas?

Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara signed for the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday, giving the team their third signature of the morning.