Is Texas RB Bijan Robinson Back In The Heisman Race After Win Against Rice?

Bijan Robinson's three touchdown night was enough to propel Texas to an easy win.

Hat tricks are special in the realm of hockey. For top-tier running backs, they're a custom in college football.

Bijan Robinson is special for Texas. How special? Who needs a game when you can complete the trifecta in a half?

Robinson and Texas returned to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in need of a win. The jokes of the "not SEC material" were starting to sour, but confidence also was few and far between.

Robinson led the charge in a 58-0 victory over Rice Saturday night. By halftime, the Longhorns were up 37-0, 21 of those points coming from the Tucson native.

READ MORE: Live Updates: Texas vs. Rice

On the Longhorns opening drive, Robinson pounded it up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. Three drives later, he'd punch it in from the 7-yard line.

It's always easy to score in the red zone, but what about big runs deep downfield. Yep, Robinson did that too. It took six plays before he was able to hit the corner and travel 62 yards untouched for his third score.

The only person who would place hands on him was quarterback Casey Thompson. That came in the end zone. Saturday also surpassed 1,000 yards for his career, becoming the 55th member of the Forty Acres to accomplish the mark and the fastest to do so (138 carries) since Jamaal Charles in 2006.

Against Arkansas, Robinson struggled with constant pressure breaking through the offensive line. Try cutting in, there were red jerseys across the table. To the edge? A sea of Hogs was waiting to stuff him.

READ MORE: Longhorns DL T'Vondre Sweat Returns to Rice Game Following Injury

Outside of a 20-yard run and a 1-yard touchdown, Robinson's night was quiet. His 69 yards were not nice and neither was the Razorbacks' front seven. A 19-point loss on the road silenced the Heisman hype.

The hype came calling at home, and boy, was it loud early.

Robinson's 127-yard night now has him with 299 yards in three games this season. Texas' Steve Sarkisian continues to live up to his word about using the lead tailback at a focal point of the offense.

Let's see: a 19 carry afternoon in Week 1 followed by another 19 in Week 2? A 13 carry day at home against the Owls and Robinson has hit his stride once more. So has the Longhorns rushing attack as a whole.

Roschon Johnson also added a 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter to make it 14-0. In the third quarter, it was Keilan Robinson's turn to get in the action for a 65-yard run for a score.

READ MORE: Elite Texas Target Harold Perkins To Visit Austin This Weekend

The Longhorns likely remain on the cusp of being back in the top 25, but they have a top 10 running back in college football. Time will tell how the Heisman voters feel, but three touchdowns in 60 minutes of action isn't your average showing.

It's time to see if those same numbers can adapt to conference play. If so, maybe Robinson has a seat waiting for him in New York City come December.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.